Louvre Reopens, Bans Cash Over Coronavirus Fears

The Louvre is no longer taking cash as of Wednesday, March 4, because of the coronavirus outbreak. Louvre workers who guard Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and other masterpieces walked off the job on Sunday, fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of tourists from around the world.

The Louvre’s move could bring it into conflict with the Bank of France, which said refusing cash is illegal and unnecessary. Fears that banknotes might be vectors of disease aren’t restricted to the Louvre.

At the Versailles Palace, another huge tourist draw on the outskirts of Paris, employees also are worrying about handling banknotes and tickets during the virus epidemic, although the former residence of French royalty still takes cash for now.

Public health historian Patrick Zylberman says the fear of getting diseases from money is age-old. In the Middle Ages, banknotes were cleansed with smoke because it was thought their use contributed to the spread of plague, Zylberman said. Egypt also smoked banknotes during a 1940s cholera epidemic, he said.

Zylberman laughed when told of the Louvre’s new refusal of cash payments from the museum’s tens of thousands of daily visitors.

“It’s a bit risible to go backwards by several centuries and act as our predecessors did in the 17th century,” he said. “That shows how nervous people are during an epidemic.”