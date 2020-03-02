Louvre Workers Shut Down Museum Over Coronavirus Fears

The spreading coronavirus epidemic shut down France’s Louvre Museum on Sunday, with workers who guard its famous trove of artworks fearful of being contaminated by the museum’s flow of tourists from around the world. Almost three-quarters of the Louvre’s 9.6 million visitors last year came from abroad. The world’s most popular museum welcomes tens of thousands of fans daily in Paris.

“We are very worried because we have visitors from everywhere,” said Andre Sacristin, a Louvre employee and union representative.

“The risk is very, very, very great,” he said in a phone interview. While there are no known virus infections among the museum’s 2,300 workers, “it’s only a question of time,” he said.

A short statement from the Louvre said a staff meeting about virus prevention efforts stopped the museum from opening as scheduled Sunday morning. Amid intermittent rain, would-be visitors waited to get inside, but the Louvre later announced it would not open at all on Sunday.

Among the frustrated visitors was Charles Lim from Singapore. He and his wife, Jeanette, chose Paris to celebrate their first wedding anniversary and bought tickets in advance for the Louvre, home to the Mona Lisa and other famous artworks. He posted a video on Twitter of the long lines of people waiting to get in.

“We waited for about three hours before giving up,” he told the Associated Press. “It was incredibly disappointing.”

The shutdown followed a French government decision Saturday to ban indoor public gatherings of more than 5,000 people. Sacristin said the new measure banning large indoor gatherings exacerbated the fears of Louvre workers that they might be in danger of contamination. Louvre staffers were also concerned about museum workers from northern Italy who had come to the museum to collect works by Leonardo da Vinci that were loaned for a major exhibition, he said. Italy, with over 1,600 coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, has been the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe.

France raised its number of reported cases to 130 on Sunday, 30 more than the day before. More than half of France’s regions now have at least one case, and the new patients include one in the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the first in France’s overseas territories. Two people with the virus have died in France, and 12 have recovered, the director of the national health agency Jerome Salomon said Sunday. Most cases can be traced to growing clusters around the country or to people who traveled to virus-hit areas, but authorities are investigating 23 cases whose origin is not yet clear.

An informational meeting on the public health situation linked to Covid-19 prevention measures following the ministerial instructions transmitted by the competent authorities has delayed the opening of the #Louvre on Monday, March 2.



The museum cannot open at the moment. pic.twitter.com/Kcs92vFKhQ — Musée du Louvre (@MuseeLouvre) March 2, 2020

Another meeting about virus prevention at the Louvre took place on Monday, March 2, between union representatives and the museum management, causing further delays in reopening the museum.