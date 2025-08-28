The Secretly Amazing Things You Can Do in One of Europe’s Busiest Airports

More than 23 million tourists are expected to visit Amsterdam in 2025, as the Dutch capital celebrates its 750th anniversary. Its airport, Amsterdam Schiphol (AMS), is busy too, with more than 70 million passengers (including those who are connecting to another flight) expected this year. However, many pass through the vast terminals of AMS (the interior footprint is nearly 14 million square feet) without even knowing about some of its most unique and helpful offerings. I’m an American journalist based in the Dutch capital, and these offerings have made my many trips through Schiphol smoother and much more enjoyable.

Here are some of Schiphol’s hidden gems to check out if you’re headed to (or through) Europe’s second-busiest airport on your next trip.

A free appointment booking system to bypass security lines

Schiphol’s security lines have gotten a lot easier to navigate of late. (Frequent fliers may remember the hours-long queues due to staffing shortages during the pandemic, resulting in irate passengers and plenty of worrisome headlines.) The airport uses Smiths Detection X-ray technology for security checks, so passengers don’t have to take off their shoes (boots are the exception) or remove liquids from their bags, making the process remarkably quick. But it’s still a very busy hub, and the lines can get long, especially during peak travel periods such as summer break and winter holidays. By booking a free security-line time slot, you can breeze through in mere minutes (I’ve done it in less than one before). You simply select your flight, choose a 15-minute window for your appointment, and receive a QR code via email (appointments are available for booking up to three days ahead of your flight). At the airport, an employee will scan the code to allow you entry to the dedicated line.

I’m a huge fan of this handy service (several other European airports offer similar programs). Surprisingly, many travelers, including Amsterdam residents, still don’t seem to know about it. On busy travel days, it can be a game changer for avoiding security line pileups.

Grab some last-minute souvenirs and Dutch cheese and treats at Albert Heijn. Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock

A well-curated grocery store

Forget overpriced snacks, coffee, or gifts: Albert Heijn, a popular Dutch grocery chain, has a convenient outpost pre-security (between Arrivals 2 and 3) where you can pick up freshly made sandwiches, pastries, fruit, and more at much lower prices than in the airport (remember, however, that you can’t bring liquids of more than 100 millileters past security). AH, as its acronym goes, also sells high-quality Dutch souvenirs: stroopwafels, chocolates, cheese, Amsterdam-themed canvas bags, and more. It’s my go-to before any trip, whether I’m grabbing a quick cup of coffee or some last-minute Dutch treats for a trip to the States. There are also two smaller AH to Go locations in the pre-security area, but the larger one has a much better selection: Look for the blue-and-white clog out front.

Be among the first to dine at the newly unveiled Eataly at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. Courtesy of Amsterdam Schiphol

A just-opened Eataly

As part of a renovation in the area known as Lounge 1, where travelers enter after security checks for flights within Europe’s Schengen area, Eataly recently opened. It’s one of 23 new hospitality and retail concepts. I haven’t eaten there yet (in fact, it’s so new, online reviews are virtually nonexistent), but the menu and the space, with seating for more than 200, look enticing, including made-to-order items such as pizza alla pala, a flatbread-style pizza served on a paddle; a coffee bar; and plenty of grab-and-go options.

Plenty of fun for aviation enthusiasts

As the main hub for KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Schiphol is full of nods to the Netherlands’ flag carrier. You’ll get a look at a real KLM aircraft long before you even hit the tarmac: a decommissioned McDonnell Douglas DC-9-32, whose nose—including its original cockpit (which you can walk into), wheelset, and engine—stands next to a shop selling aviation souvenirs called Planes@Plaza in the pre-security area.

Aviation enthusiasts with a bit of extra time before their flights should check out the Panorama Terrace, where a decommissioned KLM Cityhopper Fokker 100 is parked. Visitors can view the cockpit and sit in the original passenger seats of the aircraft, which was in service from 1989 to 2010. (To reach the Panorama Terrace, also located pre-security, take the stairs, escalator, or elevator from the ground floor at Café Rembrandt to the next floor, where a footbridge will lead you to the terrace.)

Finally, if you’re lucky enough to have access to KLM’s Crown Lounge before a long-haul flight, you can gawk at the display of dozens of KLM Delft blue mini houses on the escalator to the lounge. (Even if you don’t have access, it’s worth a ride up the escalator to marvel at the collection.)

Check into The Florian, where you can rent bikes and pedal to the charming Dutch town of Aalsmeer, 15 minutes away. Anna Stakanova/Shutterstock

Unique hotels nearby

With a few notable exceptions, spending the night near an airport usually means you’re staying at a nondescript chain hotel. You can find those around Schiphol, of course, but there are more memorable alternatives to choose from. One of my newly discovered favorites is The Florian Hotel, an easy 10-minute bus ride from Schiphol. The hotel delivers plenty of bang for your buck. Housed in a former corporate business center, the 150-room hotel features a cheerful bar and restaurant area (try a gin-based cocktail featuring the hotel’s own Florian gin, developed in partnership with a local distillery), unique local art, and bike rentals; the lakeside town of Aalsmeer, with stand-up paddleboard rentals and the delightful Flower Art Museum, is about a 15-minute ride away. The Florian also is a great spot for plane spotting. (Heads-up if you book via Florian’s website: It looks a bit wonky, but it’s functional.)

For more AV geek fun, check into the Corendon Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, which has a full-size Boeing 747-400 parked on-site. Courtesy of Corendon Amsterdam Schiphol Airport

One more option for the aviation enthusiasts in the group: a stay at Corendon Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, which is the permanent home for a full-size Boeing 747-400. The former KLM aircraft was repainted in the livery of Corendon, a budget airline based in Türkiye. Guided tours are available daily for guests (at three euros per person).