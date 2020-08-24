Los Angeles Encourages Staycations With Dozens of Hotel and Restaurant Deals

Aug 24, 2020
Los Angeles is hoping locals take a break in their backyards this fall.
The city has launched a new campaign to encourage locals to stay in hotels, visit restaurants, and explore attractions closer to home.
With the pandemic dragging on, much of international travel off the table for the foreseeable future, and businesses everywhere struggling to make ends meet, now is the time to take a socially distanced staycation and explore more of what’s on offer near where you live.
With that in mind, Los Angeles Tourism launched a campaign on Monday to encourage Angelenos to take a trip in their own neighborhood. The organization estimates that if each employed Angeleno spent three nights in an L.A. hotel and visited three restaurants and three attractions during that trip, the local economy would benefit to the tune of $1.4 billion with thousands of jobs protected. (California’s leisure and hospitality sector lost some 165,900 jobs between July 2019 and 2020.)
To encourage this, it has gathered more than 100 businesses that are offering staycation deals for the rest of 2020.
On a new LA Love site, you can view hotels, restaurants, and attractions by location and opening status, check out their safety protocols, and view the deals. The Ace Hotel, for example, has taken off 35 percent from a three-night stay. Terranea, which has perfected safety-meets-luxury, promises 25 percent off the best available rate. The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverley Hills is giving the third night free. More deals will be added as time goes on, and you don’t need to be a city resident to take advantage of them.
“We know the pandemic has profoundly affected everyone in our community, and we are appealing to those Angelenos who have the means to help put their neighbors, friends, and family members back to work and lift up L.A.—while safely enjoying a staycation in the process,” said Adam Burke, President & CEO for the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board.
Angelenos can help their hometown not only by luxuriating in a local boutique hotel but also by indulging in some of the city’s top restaurants. L.A. is celebrating its enviable, global dining scene next month, with 300 restaurants signed up to dineL.A. Restaurant Week launching on September 1.
It’s the first time the event has offered takeout and delivery as part of the celebration, which means delivery-focused places like Ggiata Delicatessen and pop-ups including Bar Restaurant’s “Valet Parking” are getting in on the action.
It’s long past time to take a break from 2020. Now Southern Californians can do it without leaving home and support their neighbors in the process.
