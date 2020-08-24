Los Angeles Encourages Staycations With Dozens of Hotel and Restaurant Deals

With the pandemic dragging on, much of international travel off the table for the foreseeable future, and businesses everywhere struggling to make ends meet, now is the time to take a socially distanced staycation and explore more of what’s on offer near where you live.

With that in mind, Los Angeles Tourism launched a campaign on Monday to encourage Angelenos to take a trip in their own neighborhood. The organization estimates that if each employed Angeleno spent three nights in an L.A. hotel and visited three restaurants and three attractions during that trip, the local economy would benefit to the tune of $1.4 billion with thousands of jobs protected. (California’s leisure and hospitality sector lost some 165,900 jobs between July 2019 and 2020.)

To encourage this, it has gathered more than 100 businesses that are offering staycation deals for the rest of 2020.

On a new LA Love site, you can view hotels, restaurants, and attractions by location and opening status, check out their safety protocols, and view the deals. The Ace Hotel, for example, has taken off 35 percent from a three-night stay. Terranea, which has perfected safety-meets-luxury, promises 25 percent off the best available rate. The Four Seasons Los Angeles at Beverley Hills is giving the third night free. More deals will be added as time goes on, and you don’t need to be a city resident to take advantage of them.