Why Oceanside Is a Great Coastal Retreat a Quick Train Ride From L.A.

South of L.A., north of San Diego, right by Legoland, and on the Amtrak line—Oceanside is perfectly positioned for a weekend getaway on the coast.

share this article

Southern California has 846 coastal towns and cities, or thereabouts. So why make Oceanside your oceanside retreat among such choices? To start: It’s got soul. Character with a capital C. You will get into a conversation with someone on the pier. You’ll also find unusual independent businesses amid the usual third-wave coffee shops and upscale dining. One downtown street alone is home to Steel Mill coffee, a bustling joint owned by Tony Hawk’s son Riley, with a huge motorbike above the door and punk rock blaring; tasting room Coomber Craft Wine; a surfing academy; and a self-defense school. Around the center is also a surf museum, a tattoo museum, and an axe-throwing place. Oceanside’s undergone a huge transformation in recent years, with newer hotels, craft breweries, and artists’ spaces popping up—often in preserved historic buildings. So even if you’ve stopped by here in the past, it might not look quite the same. Perhaps the best part: You don’t have to face L.A. traffic to get here; it’s less than two hours by train. Courtesy of Mission Pacific Fans of ’80s films featuring Tom Cruise might recognize the small house in front of Mission Pacific. Where to stay in Oceanside Exhibits A and B in the Oceanside metamorphosis: the Seabird and Mission Pacific, two brand-new hotels that sit right by the pier, beach, and walkable downtown.

Article continues below advertisement

Mission Pacific is 161 rooms of laid-back yet luxurious seaside comfort—think L’Auberge del Mar or Shutters with some more modern touches—that encompasses a rooftop pool and bar, delicious breakfast spot (High/Low), and access to the beach. Outside sits the famous Top Gun house, which has been moved from its original location and will be opening as Charlie’s at the Top Gun House dessert lounge in November—although the room service desserts at Mission Pacific are excellent, too. Try the lime pie or peach pannacotta. Book now: from $293/night, expedia.com Seabird next door is home to 226 rooms, many with balconies overlooking the ocean, a similar beachy decor, a big family-friendly pool, and more local art. Check out the striking half-bleached coral sculpture behind the reception desk, and look for little bird feet on the floor and other avian touches throughout. Book now: from $293/night, expedia.com What we like most about both hotels, which opened spring 2021, is their dedication to working with the local community. Each showcases art from the Oceanside Museum of Art, focusing on works from 123 Southern Californian artists stretching south from L.A. to the border, and dresses staff in their choice of apparel and accessories from O’side-based Brixton. Locally brewed IPAs and nearby distillers fill the drink menu for “après-surf” sessions at the rooftop bar. Starting this fall, the Brick Hotel, a boutique spot set to open in September, will be a smaller but no less charming option with 10 guest rooms, a restaurant, and that all-important rooftop bar. Courtesy of Visit Oceanside Hit Carte Blanche for Mexican food but save room for Parlor Doughnuts next door. Where to eat in Oceanside In the center of town, Carte Blanche is a chilled-out spot with indoor/outdoor dining offering French-inspired Mexican food. Think octopus with chorizo potato hash, duck mole tacos, or lamb birria pappardelle. Save room for a trip to Parlor Doughnuts next door.

Article continues below advertisement

In the mood for pizza? Blade 1936, which opened in an art deco building that used to house the offices of the city’s newspaper, The Blade-Tribune, serves them wood fired and loaded with toppings. It’s one of only two restaurants in San Diego County to have an AVPN certification for authentic pizza Napoletana. For Michelin star seekers, it’ll be Balinese-inspired Dija Mara for you. Courtesy of Visit Oceanside Oceanside’s public spaces are splashed with colorful art. Things to do in Oceanside Oceanside is a great place to learn to surf. Long, often gentle breaks peel off from the pier, and the harbor north of town is home to some really forgiving waves—as well as professional surfer Duran Barr’s North County Surf Academy. His lessons will get newbies standing up, and his stories of surfing worldwide are worth the price of admission alone. He’s an Oceanside native and offers tuition via the Seabird and Mission Pacific. The surf museum downtown, meanwhile, delves into the history of the sport, and of Boogie Boards, amid a range of artefacts including a shark-bitten board owned by Bethany Hamilton, a pro surfer who lost an arm to a shark attack.

Article continues below advertisement