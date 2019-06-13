LAX Is Considering Plans to Turn This 1960s Building Into Part of an Airport Hotel

In New York, a former 1960s flight center at John F. Kennedy International Airport officially reopened as the 512-room TWA Hotel (located in Terminal 5) this May. Following the successful reboot of JFK’s abandoned terminal into a midcentury modern hotel, an international airport on the opposite side of the country is considering a similar idea.

Officials at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) are reportedly looking for ways to repurpose the site’s historic Theme Building, a striking Space Age structure that was built in 1961 by Pereira & Luckman Architects to “symbolize a jet-age future.” (The Theme Building at LAX was completed one year before the TWA Flight Center in New York, which opened in 1962.) The proposed overhaul of the 1960s landmark comes as LAX moves forward with major expansion and modernization plans in advance of L.A.’s hosting role in the 2028 Summer Olympic Games.

According to the Los Angeles Times, airport officials are considering different options for the revival of the historic Theme Building, one of which might be to convert the space into a restaurant or conference center that would either be connected to—or located near—a new airport hotel. (If constructed, the on-property lodging would become the first at LAX.)