Las Vegas’s New Trend Has Revolutionized Its Nightlife

There was a time in the not-too-distant past when late-night options in Las Vegas were either bottle service and bump-and-grind at a nightclub or fast-and-furious gambling action in the casino.

Now, however, a new trend has taken the town by storm: arcades for hipsters.

Unlike traditional arcades, which feature a steady diet of video games, these new attractions mix Pac-Man, air hockey, Pop-A-Shot, and other classics with games like giant Jenga, foosball, and pool. And booze. Lots and lots of booze. Some even have beer pong with vending machines for new balls.

The latest example of this trend opened in December at the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. Dubbed “Level Up,” the offering, from Hakkasan Group, is by far the largest of the new approach, occupying the site of a former Rainforest Café and measuring 12,000 square feet in all.

The new joint prides itself on having more than a dozen beer pong tables, an arm-wrestling table, and the first-ever indoor laser golf course. It even offers gambling components, with the coin-operated horse-racing simulator game Sigma Derby and a mini-theater full of individual terminals that deal virtual versions of blackjack, craps, roulette, and baccarat.

Prices for these games vary from $1 or $2 per try on some of the most familiar video games to $75 for 30 minutes of laser golf (which, yes, is a thing). Beer pong is free, so long as you and your cronies are drinking, and most pitchers run between $20 and $30 apiece.