JetBlue Performs Seat Comfort Magic With Newly Redesigned Airbus

A first look at the airline’s new Airbus A320 interiors reveals that despite squeezing more passengers into the same amount of space, the seats actually feel roomy.

There’s nothing magical about economy-class air travel. But with JetBlue’s snazzy new gray, orange and, of course, blue redesign of the interiors of its workhorse Airbus A320 planes—the carrier’s first of said aircraft in almost 20 years—the airline has managed to pull off a pretty neat trick. Despite increasing the number of passengers who can fit onboard to 162 from 150, the redesigned planes have wider seats than they did before (18.4 inches versus 17.8 inches). And the company still maintains its claim to the greatest legroom in coach, based on average seat pitch, among domestic airlines. In some ways, that’s a low bar, since most U.S. airlines provide a squished 30 or 31 inches, and low-cost carriers may give you an expletive-inducing 28 inches. As it happens, the redesigned A320’s 32 inches is actually two inches less than it was before. But after getting a tour of the refit planes from JetBlue top brass at Logan Airport in Boston earlier this month, I’m here to tell you that pitch numbers notwithstanding, this is one roomy—and, thanks to mood lighting, pretty groovy—aircraft. So how’d they do it? How do you add two more rows of seats and still make all 6’ 3” of me feel like I’ve got knee space to spare, even when I’m in standard economy?

According to JetBlue’s head of product development, Mariya Stoyanova, it all comes down to smart seat design, specifically seat shape. The A320’s new next-generation seats are slimmer, which means you can fit more of them on a plane without crowding, and they exploit the curvature of the aircraft’s sides to maximize width. A super-skinny and simple armrest also provides you with more side-to-side leeway. (If I have any quibble with these seats, it’s that these armrests don’t offer much in the way of softness, and there’s zero chance they could be shared, even if you’re flying next to your significant other, let alone a stranger.) Courtesy of JetBlue The A320’s new next-generation seats are slimmer than their predecessors. Slim seats only get you so far, however. JetBlue worked with the manufacturer to carve out the bulk from seatbacks right where they usually hit the legs of the person behind you. It worked: Even when the guy in front of me reclined, I was in the clear, although my laptop on the tray table still got a bit jostled. When it comes to seat customization, Stoyanova says JetBlue can be demanding. The brand’s collaboration with the seat maker here enhanced comfort beyond the increased sense of space. JetBlue wanted more memory foam added to the leather cushions, whose curves in multiple directions ergonomically embrace you the way the driver’s seat of a great German car does. There are also new adjustable headrests designed to be functional and usable, says Stoyanova. And they are. They go up—way up—and stay up, and the side flaps firmly adjust to cradle your head.

