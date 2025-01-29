JetBlue Introduces a New Class of Service

Travelers flying with JetBlue Airways now have another option for upgrading their in-flight experience.

On January 28, the New York City–based airline rebranded its Even More Space seats and created a premium travel bundle, called EvenMore, that packages the extra-legroom seats at the front of its economy cabins with some additional perks.

Beyond an extra six inches of legroom, the EvenMore packages include:



Dedicated overhead bin space

Up to three complimentary alcoholic beverages

A premium snack (like Tiny Tate’s chocolate chip cookies)

Priority security access at select airports

Early boarding

Free headphones, on request

The EvenMore seats will be at the front of the plane, or directly behind the Mint business-class section if there is one on the aircraft. They will be available on all JetBlue aircraft except its Embraer 190 fleet, which is slated to be phased out of service this year.

It’s worth noting that the seats located mid-aircraft, usually overwing or designated as exit-row seats, that were previously sold as “Even More Space” will not be part of the EvenMore package. Going forward, those seats will be referred to simply as “extra legroom” seats and will be available for purchase on the seat selection page of the booking process.

For travelers who have already booked an Even More Space seat for an upcoming flight, JetBlue notes in the FAQ section about its new EvenMore product that if that seat is in the first few rows of the section, it will include the EvenMore perks. If the Even More Space seat is overwing, it will include priority security (at select airports) and early boarding, in addition to the extra legroom the seats are known for.

As of press time, EvenMore is available only to travelers who book directly on JetBlue’s website. And though the airline hasn’t shared the pricing structure for the EvenMore seats, when we searched for midweek tickets on JetBlue’s website, we saw a $95 price difference between standard Blue economy seats and EvenMore seats on flights between Denver and New York and a $179 difference for flights between San Francisco and New York.

Travelers who are in JetBlue’s loyalty program, TrueBlue, can nab the seats at no extra charge. Those who have earned Mosaic 2, 3, or 4 status can choose the free upgrade when booking, while Mosaic 1 members will be able to claim the seats, if available, at check-in.

The news comes just weeks after JetBlue announced plans to introduce a brand-new first-class cabin, dubbed “Junior Mint,” on select domestic flights in 2026.

The EvenMore product is just the latest example of airlines offering more premium economy tiers and à la carte perks to entice travelers to pay a little extra for a better experience. In recent years, Delta revamped its Premium Select offering on all transatlantic and transpacific flights with handmade amenity kits and premium accessories, such as memory foam pillows. Emirates debuted full-fledged premium economy cabins with recliner-style seats and upscale service. The trend reflects a growing demand for more in-air comfort without the sky-high price tag of business class.