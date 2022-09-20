Braised Short Ribs, Plant-Based Meals, and Artisan Amenity Kits—How Delta Plans to Upgrade Premium Economy

A champagne toast and amuse-bouche after takeoff, handmade amenity kits, and memory-foam pillows are just some of the perks coming to certain Delta Air Lines flights—for those sitting in Premium Select.

Delta announced on September 20 that it is revamping its Premium Select offering (a class of service between economy and business that features wider seats with additional recline and a leg rest) on all transatlantic and transpacific flights. Here’s a breakdown of the new offerings.

Delta Premium Select seats feature a greater recline and more legroom than economy seats. Courtesy of Delta Air Lines

Upgraded dining

Over the past year Delta has been revamping its on-board dining throughout the on-board experience to include products from woman- and LGBTQ-led small businesses ( like Explorer Cold Brew and High Road Craft ice cream sundaes ), more plant-based meals , and seasonal menus.

Now, some of the new food choices available to Delta Premium Select fliers include:



Braised beef short rib with fingerling potatoes and Dijon green peppercorn sauce

Plant-based Impossible Meatballs with polenta, pomodorini sauce, and broccolini

Honey harissa chicken thighs with jollof rice and stewed greens

Mango mousse with mango–passion fruit compote

The meals will be served on compostable plates made from plant fiber, alongside regular silverware, glassware, and linens. Delta will also offer what it’s calling a “bubbles and bites” course—consisting of sparkling wine and a treat—to be served shortly after takeoff.

The new amenity kits are handcrafted by artisans in Mexico and include luxury skincare products. Courtesy of Delta

Handmade amenity kits

Beginning in October, Premium Select customers will also receive an amenity kit crafted by Someone Somewhere , a company that works with nearly 200 artisans, most of whom are women, from five of Mexico’s poorest states to create fair trade bags. Each kit includes information about the craftsperson who made it, as well as earplugs, socks, an eye mask, dental kit, and vanilla watermelon lip balm from Grown Alchemist, a luxury skincare company.

Premium accessories

If you’re on a long-haul flight, chances are you’re hoping to get some shut-eye, and Delta’s new premium amenities could help. They include:



Memory-foam pillows

Noise-canceling headphones

A plush blanket

More destinations

In recent months, Delta has expanded the number of destinations that feature its Premium Select seating. The flights primarily depart out of New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and Boston’s Logan International Airport. Some of the nonstop destinations include Brussels, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, Munich, Prague, and Zurich.