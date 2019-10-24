JetBlue to Team with Norwegian to Fly You to Europe

Oct 24, 2019
If you live near a JetBlue hub, it’s about to get easier to fly to Europe.
A new union between the two carriers will allow JetBlue customers to connect to Norwegian’s low-fare transatlantic flights in a single booking.
Low-cost, long-haul carrier Norwegian Air and JetBlue entered into a partnership this month that will allow customers to book connecting flights between both carriers within a single booking, including checking their luggage to their final destination.
By early 2020, customers will be able to book the flights on both airlines’ websites for travel beginning in summer 2020. The partnership will connect JetBlue’s more than 60 U.S. and nearly 40 Caribbean and Latin American gateways to Norwegian Air flights from three U.S. airports: John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), and Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport (FLL). While Norwegian offers flights from many more U.S. gateways, these are the only three included in the JetBlue deal.
Norwegian currently offers more than 20 nonstop routes to Europe from these three airports—including from New York to Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Copenhagen, London, Madrid, Oslo, Paris, Rome, and Stockholm; from Boston to London, Madrid, Paris, and Rome; and from Fort Lauderdale to Barcelona, Copenhagen, Oslo, Paris, and Stockholm.
The news comes on the tail of Norwegian announcing that it is significantly increasing the frequency of its flights across the pond for next summer. Norwegian currently offers nearly 50 nonstop transatlantic flights from the United States to Europe and within Europe has more than 550 routes it serves. The United States is Norwegian’s biggest long-haul market, and JetBlue is the largest airline at the three U.S. gateways where the connections will take place.
“This partnership will create a plethora of new route connections for customers on both sides of the Atlantic,” stated Norwegian’s acting CEO and chief financial officer, Geir Karlsen.
Earlier this year, JetBlue announced that starting in 2021 it will begin flying to Europe for the first time when it launches service to London from both New York and Boston. The Norwegian partnership does not change that plan.
