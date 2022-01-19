Northern Pacific Airways to Offer Low-Cost Flights to Asia

A new U.S. airline aiming to be the “Icelandair of the Pacific” is poised to launch later this year with airfares at least 20 percent below standard flights between the United States and East Asia.

Instead of Reykjavík, Northern Pacific Airways will fly out of Alaska, from an under-utilized terminal at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, with a fleet of up to a dozen Boeing 757 aircraft flying both to points in the lower 48 states and to gateways in Japan and South Korea.

The first of those planes was unveiled at a ceremony in an airport hangar in San Bernardino, California, this week, where executives of the startup shared details of their admittedly unconventional strategy.

Northern Pacific CEO Rob McKinney told AFAR that while he’s used to hearing people dismiss his business plan as “crazy,” he feels “it’s a great time to start an airline.”

Despite—or perhaps because of—the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, “we can take advantage of easier access to aircraft and airports” that likely will become scarcer once the current crisis passes.

As for the fact that the Asian destinations Northern Pacific is proposing to serve are still effectively closed to most U.S. leisure travelers due to pandemic protocols, McKinney said he’s “optimistic” that we’ll be well past the peak of the pandemic by the time the airline gets into the air and that restrictions will ease.