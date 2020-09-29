Inspired Living Through Nature and Art at Palmetto Bluff

Just one visit to Palmetto Bluff is enough to spark a lifelong affair. Whether softly landing a fly-fishing cast on a river or inhaling the honey-like scent of fetterbush blossoms while strolling on a tree-lined path, you’ll quickly discover that this vibrant residential and recreational community—set on 20,000 acres in Bluffton, South Carolina—has contentment down to a science. Go experience the active and culturally plentiful lifestyle to understand how Palmetto Bluff’s thoughtful vision of living well makes it distinctive among other escapes and turns visitors into residents.

Here, you’ll find abundant wilderness—from rivers and salt marshes that shimmer in the sun to maritime forests and even sandy beaches that appear when the tide recedes. The focus on conservation rather than development helps protect the rich ecological diversity that makes Palmetto Bluff magical. Meander among Spanish moss–draped old-growth trees or try your hand at activities that include archery and watching your children find adventure in the five-story treehouse set along the May River, one of the most scenic spots on the property.

From its bucolic setting to its restaurants, everything at Palmetto Bluff is designed for reconnecting with nature, culture, your friends and family, and yourself. This unique place fosters curiosity, meaningful interactions, and outdoor exploration, values that come from a rich history of conservation, openness, and community. To experience all this coastal hideaway delivers, and get a taste of what it’s like to live there, you can stay in one of the cottages, guestrooms, suites, or village homes at the on-site luxury resort, Montage Palmetto Bluff.

A Lush, Pastoral Setting

Three major rivers as well as ample wetlands surround Palmetto Bluff, known to many as one of the wildest, most beautiful places in the South Carolina Lowcountry. By incorporating environmental data and ongoing conservation efforts into every site plan, the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy helps maintain, manage, and enhance the community’s impressive biodiversity, ensuring residents and visitors alike will always enjoy shaded harmony beneath a canopy of century-old live oaks. “We are stewards of this land,” explains Palmetto Bluff Conservancy Director Jay Walea, who adds “we don’t take that lightly.”

Beyond the salt marshes and wooded preserves, Palmetto Bluff is also nearly surrounded by 32 miles of waterfront, with picturesque ponds, lakes, and rivers available for fishing, paddleboarding, swimming, or something more laid-back. A brunch cruise on the Grace, a pre-World War I yacht complete with brass fixtures, allows you to take in the sights from leather banquettes while sipping mimosas. There’s even a sandy beach that reveals itself twice a day, when the river tides recede to expose a hidden sandbar.

The seemingly endless natural landscape means there’s always something new to discover. Life revolves around what’s just outside your door, meaning every day is full of the invigorating rewards of fresh air and adventure.

Unlimited Access to the Great Outdoors

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With so much wilderness, Palmetto Bluff offers endless ways to enjoy yourself alfresco. Imagine hiking or biking the community’s extensive trail system, shaded by graceful live oaks. Or picture a serene kayak or canoe ride at sunrise, watching the sky light up in blues and golds and maybe spotting a dolphin. You could even top it off with a cool dip in the May River. Then there’s the adrenaline rush of shooting at one of the 13 sporting clays stations that dot a 40-acre hardwood bottom or at the elevated and covered five-stand station, which features a wobble deck field.

Another ideal day might include a fishing trip on the inland water trail system, along the coast, or in deeper waters, meditatively waiting before the thrill of reeling in everything from largemouth bass and bream to tarpon, cobia, redfish, and sea trout. There are also neatly manicured croquet lawns, as well as tennis, pickleball, and bocce courts. The 173-acre equestrian facility features a covered arena, outdoor dressage area, turf event field, and two barns. And, a Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course sits on the scenic banks of the May River, a vantage point that provides stunning water views.

Residences Designed for Style, Comfort, and Connection

The same mindful approach to living among nature continues in Palmetto Bluff residences, whether you gravitate to saltwater marsh vistas in quiet enclaves or the vibrant village neighborhoods enriched by close-knit communities. You’ll find relaxed, contemporary homes, designed around the architectural traditions that shaped the Lowcountry region, with interpretations of more formal elements such as columns and symmetrical layouts alongside details such as metal roofs and exposed rafter tails. Sustainable features also play a prominent role.

Expect natural materials including indigenous cypress and cedar wood, stone, and tabby (a local type of concrete used for centuries and made from oyster shells); raised foundations to catch coastal breezes; and orientations that maximize the coastal views. It’s the kind of design that invites you to cozy up with a book or around the dining table as much as it welcomes you outside with landscapes framed by generous windows. As Deborah Van Plew, an interior designer behind several Palmetto Bluff homes, points out, “Now more than ever, outdoor spaces are important extensions of the living and dining areas of a home.” (View available houses—all of which bring the outdoors in—on Palmetto Bluff’s listing page.)

Open floor plans encourage indoor-outdoor living, while wraparound verandas, deep porches, and exterior dining rooms honor the art of slowing down (called “porching”) and entertaining near nature. (You can also experience the charm of porch life with citrus-infused water and bourbon-and-sea-salt shortbread cookies as a guest at the Montage every afternoon.) Imagine sharing sunset cocktails with friends to a soundtrack of chirping crickets or watching red-bellied woodpeckers over breakfast. For a closer look at these serene home environments, sign up for an Experience Package when you visit to explore a future in the Lowcountry.

Uncrowded Activities and Amenities at Every Turn

Palmetto Bluff may revolve around its rural setting, but the community’s cultural attractions will engage and entertain you and gratify your culinary senses. Several eateries serve authentic Southern food and more. Get your fix of buttery biscuits and river views at Buffalo’s, or indulge in prime beef filet and almond-crusted Atlantic halibut at The Octagon. Afterward, peruse the many boutiques featuring South Carolina artisans, including handcrafted jewelry, classic home goods, and more. At Cole’s, enjoy fried chicken while gazing at the marsh enclosed by towering oaks before heading to the gorgeous bowling alley decorated with tabby pillars and a topographic map by a Southern artist.

A relaxing, comfortable sanctuary, Palmetto Bluff helps visitors and guests alike experience the simple pleasures of a considered lifestyle that creates lasting memories. Visit Palmetto Bluff to refresh in nature, enrich yourself through culture, spend quality time with loved ones, and leave the stress of everywhere else behind.

Try the Lowcountry lifestyle for yourself. Book an Experience Package to explore all Palmetto Bluff has to offer and live the good life.