Inside Track: What's New in Aspen

If you've started a 2016 ski-trip list, Aspen should be at the very top. The turn of the calendar has ushered in a wave of new downtown boutiques, top tables, pro ski events, and tabletop dancing at Cloud Nine Alpine Bistro at Highlands Mountain, where epic powder days are capped with champagne-fueled dance-offs.

atdebuted a $1.1 million renovation this ski season, with coveted reservations often booking out 30 days in advance. The restaurant, where the 70's-era Highlands Ski Patrol would famously jump the length of the original outdoor deck, bridges a storied past with a subtly modernized present. The facelift features expanded indoor seating, a larger deck with Instagram-enviable views, and a curated collection of black-and-white vintage photos courtesy of the Aspen Historical Society. If you're looking to join the rowdier set, book the late seating (2 p.m.), known for copious amounts of Veuve Clicquot and tabletop dance-offs. Nosh on guilt-free raclette and fondue post-“” hike (the 48-degree vertical trek to the Highland Bowl is considered an adrenaline-infused Aspen rite of passage).

Work hard, play hard is the mantra of most ambitious Aspen locals and visitors. Whether in search of a quick morning fix-me-up after a rowdy night of last calls, an oxygen boost to combat Aspen’s pesky altitude, or sports recovery after tackling Aspen Mountain’s Ridge of Bell run, the new Rescue Lounge Aspen has your back. Helmed by a team of medical professionals, this elevated remedy room serves up oxygen therapy, IV hydration therapy (hangovers, be damned) and booster shots, as well as a doctor and traveling team of nurses. With this high-dose delivery system of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and anti-oxidants injected directly into the bloodstream, you’ll be back at 39 Degrees in time for après ski.