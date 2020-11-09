Indians Celebrate Kamala Harris’s Win With Firecrackers and Prayers

The tiny town of Thulasendrapuram is south of Chennai in Tamil Nadu state.

“Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village.”

Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’s election as U.S. vice president, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown set off firecrackers and offered prayers on Sunday. Groups gathered at street corners in Thulasendrapuram, a tiny village of 350 people, reading newspapers and chatting about Joe Biden and Harris’s victory before moving to a temple. A woman wrote in color powder outside her home: “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam [Greetings] America.” Most of them had gone to sleep by the time Biden clinched the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, making Harris the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president. “For two or three days we kept our fingers crossed while the result was delayed,” said village resident Kalidas Vamdayar. “Now it’s a joyful moment for us. We are enjoying it.” “We will celebrate with firecrackers, distributing Indian sweets to people, and praying in the temple,” Vamdayar said. “We will request her to come here. She would have heard our voice and she may come.” Photo by AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi A local vendor selling flowers was among the villagers who woke to the news on Sunday. Tamil Nadu state food minister R. Kamraj led about 100 people at the Dharma Sastha temple for a 20-minute prayer during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest. He chanted hymns after lighting oil lamps, and the villagers bowed their heads in respect.

“Kamala Harris is the daughter of our village,” said Aulmozhi Sudhakar, a village councilor. “From children to senior citizens, each one of us is awaiting the day she will take the oath as the vice president of the U.S.” There was more singing, dancing, and firecrackers throughout the day in the village, where cutouts and posters wishing Harris a “grand success” adorned walls. People congregated in groups of 30 to 40 exchanging sweets, delicacies, and snacks at different spots. They seemed to be celebrating Diwali, the most popular Hindu festival of lights, a week ahead of time. Young children carrying placards with photos of Harris ran around the village. Several politicians from nearby districts visited the village with their supporters, meeting local residents and visiting the temple. Musicians played wind and string instruments with cymbals and drums. J. Sudhakar, who organized prayers on Election Day, expressed his wish that Harris will visit. As Americans voted, around 50 residents, with folded hands, lined up in the temple that reverberated with the sound of ringing bells, and a Hindu priest gave them sweets and flowers as a religious offering. Women in the village, which is located 350 kilometers (215 miles) from the southern coastal city of Chennai, used bright colors to write “We Wish Kamala Harris Wins” on the ground, alongside a thumbs-up sign. The lush green village is the hometown of Harris’s maternal grandfather, who had moved to Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu state, decades ago. Photo by AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi Tamil Nadu state food minister R. Kamraj, center right in white, received offerings from a priest after leading special prayers to celebrate the victory at a Hindu temple in Thulasendrapuram.

