In Palestine, Food Is the Color of Hope

I don’t know precisely when Google Maps gave up, but it was some time after leaving the decrepit bus station opposite Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate, and after sailing through a series of guarded checkpoints without stopping (nobody cares who leaves central Jerusalem; only who enters). We were passing through the hills east of the city, a muted landscape of brown peppered with dark scraggly plants and the occasional small town.

I was on my way for a festive Friday lunch at the family home of Amir, an American-born Palestinian doctor who had once stayed with my aunt in Philadelphia. (Names in this story have been changed to protect people’s identities.) Yesterday, I’d been enjoying Israeli-brewed craft beers and local cheeses studded with truffles in Jerusalem’s modern city center. Now, a 45-minute bus journey away, just five miles as the crow flies, I felt like I’d come to the other side of the Earth. I was standing alone, in the heat and the dust of a town that was silent and closed for the Muslim holy day, waiting for my ride to come pick me up. It seemed like little had moved here in years.

Finally stepping into Amir’s family home felt a bit like Dorothy arriving in Oz, where the world shifts into Technicolor. The beige silence gave way to a warm welcome, even though I didn’t know anyone. Strangers opened the door wide and greeted me, ushering me through the living room and into the kitchen with smiles and inquiries about my journey. I’d been nervous on the way here, but as a food writer, entering the kitchen put me immediately back in my comfort zone.Amir was still at Friday prayers. His mother, Nadia, wearing a knee-length purple sweatshirt, pulled out a chair for me, while his sister, Lila, her fuchsia headscarf infusing the room with cheeriness, handed me a dark green grape leaf to help prepare for lunch. Later, she would remove the headscarf, and for the rest of the afternoon I watched as the women dove for coverings each time the doorbell rang. They would usually just pull on a casual garment that draped over their head and had holes for their hands: a temporary solution until the caller proved to be either female or family. But in the kitchen, everyone was uncovered, all of us matching with our dark hair pulled back in ponytails.

Some culinary terms defied Nadia and Lila’s otherwise excellent English. With help from our phones, we deduced the word for an ingredient—allspice—and mixed it, along with bright yellow turmeric and vibrant green parsley, into a stuffing for hand pies. We knew the same flavors, even though we had different mother tongues. And wrapping meat in bread—for little pies like these, or empanadas, or dumplings—is a universal skill.



When we ran out of meat, we stopped making triangles and switched to long cigars of squeaky fresh cheese studded with nigella seed. And when we ran out of that, Lila smiled the same guilty smile of sneak-eaters around the world before folding in canned corn, ketchup, and shredded cheese. “It’s sort of like pizza, my favorite food,” she said, embarrassed. “But without mozzarella.” At the mention of the perfectly melty cheese, both she and her mom cocked their heads sideways and looked wistful. “We can’t get mozzarella here,” Lila explained.

