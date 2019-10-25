Egyptian Archeologists Uncover 30 Ancient Coffins With Mummies Intact

When the long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum opens in 2020 near the Giza pyramids, all 5,000 objects from King Tut’s tomb will be on display in one place for the first time since Howard Carter discovered it in 1922.

Now, travelers can also look forward to seeing a much more recent discovery at the new museum, too. Earlier in October, a team of Egyptan archeologists found 30 “colored wooden human coffins, in a distinct state of conservation, colors, and inscriptions” in a cache at the Al-Asasif Cemetery in Luxor on the west bank of the Nile River, the Ministry of Antiquities said in a statement.

“It is the first large human coffin cache ever discovered since the end of the 19th century,” the Egyptian minister of Antiquities Khaled El-Enany announced at a ceremony near Luxor on October 19 when the coffins were opened, Reuters reported.

The 30 sealed coffins revealed perfectly intact mummies of ancient Egyptians believed to be 3,000 years old. The mummies include the remains of men, women, and even two children—a very rare find—who are all believed to be priests.