How to Prepare for a Long (and We Mean Long) Trip

share this article

Last October, I began the greatest adventure of my life: a solo bucket list trip through Central and South America. I had no set plan or time frame except to check three major places off my bucket list: Patagonia, the salt flats in Bolivia, and Cuba. Since 2008, I have been on the road non-stop working mostly as a freelance photographer. I’ve visited 43 countries and lived in five. Long-term travel seemed overwhelming until I learned how to prepare properly. Here are a few tips about how to prepare for your own long-term trip: Do The Research Cost of Travel The biggest myth about traveling is that it’s expensive. Asia, aside from Japan and Singapore, is traditionally very cheap. Australia isn’t cheap, but Europe is more affordable since the euro has dropped. Flip through guidebooks on your destination to get an idea about the cost of the three biggest travel expenses: transport, accommodation, and food. Gathering a little information will guide you through setting the appropriate trip budget and savings goal. Visas Visa costs and requirements are listed on the U.S. Department of State’s website. Many visas are available on arrival while others are required in advance. Several places in South America, including Argentina and Bolivia, charge Americans a reciprocity fee to enter. High/Low Seasons Be aware that prices can triple during high seasons and holidays. Rates drop in low season, but monsoon rain, sporadic transport, and business closures can cause trouble. Shoulder seasons are often best to avoid crowds and high prices. Plan Ahead Bucket list activities will likely be a large portion of your travel budget. For example, Inca Trail permits sell out six months or more in advance. The Peruvian government only allows a limited amount of non-transferable permits. Plan accordingly with both your money and time! Health & Safety Visit a travel doctor about vaccination requirements and stock up on medication for traveler’s diarrhea. Be sure to pack probiotics that don’t require refrigeration. Read up on the history of your destination. Follow any recent or potential political/military conflicts closely. Avoid traveling during elections as most businesses close and riots are possible. Check the U.S. State Department’s website for travel warnings and sign up for their Safe Traveler Enrollment Program for email updates. Talk with other travelers and review guidebooks for specific travel concerns (solo women travelers, taxi hijackings, etc.). Working Abroad There are endless options to work abroad, but some require a little preparation. Go Overseas is a great resource for teaching English. Check out Wwoof.net and Workaway.info for work exchange opportunities for free room and board. Working Holiday Visas are options in Australia and New Zealand for Americans under 30. Tell Everyone

Article continues below advertisement

The moment you start to talk about your trip, it transforms from a daydream into reality. Once you’ve set the departure date and spread the news, it also boosts your courage levels. Plus, it’s a great way to get your friends involved and make plans to meet up for a portion of your trip! Find the Time I quit several jobs over the past eight years to both travel and work abroad. During my adventures, I met people with a variety of careers—doctors, lawyers, teachers, and bartenders—who did the same. Always be honest about why you are leaving. There’s a good chance your boss will be jealous of your trip! If you plan to change jobs, take advantage of any large gaps of time to travel. Post-graduation trips are also common. Consider freelancing from overseas. I still continue the majority of my freelance work abroad. Prepare Travel Banking The easiest way to save money while traveling is to avoid ATM fees and international transaction fees. I have a Charles Schwab Investor Checking Account, which does not charge ATM fees or international transaction fees. ATM fees charged by other banks are refunded monthly. Capital One does not charge international transaction fees on any of their credit cards. Many rewards cards are starting to do the same. Insurance Most U.S. health insurance policies offer limited coverage abroad. Invest in a good travel medical insurance plan that covers emergency evacuations, adventure sports, short visits to your home country, and end-of-trip home coverage. If you have a serious preexisting condition, research your options thoroughly. Some policies will cover an “unexpected occurrence” of these conditions. Consider a policy or additional insurance that also includes trip delays, lost luggage, and electronics. I insure my camera gear through State Farm’s Personal Articles policy. Be aware that most policies will not cover smart phones. Get Healthy Hit the gym and cut the caffeine. Traveling can be physically exhausting. Carrying a 30-plus pound backpack around airports, city streets, and hiking trails for months will take a toll on your body. Six months before my recent trip, I focused mostly on strengthening my upper body since my lower body was fairly strong from being an avid runner. Before my first big trip in 2008, my caffeine addiction was causing havoc on my health, with horrible withdrawal headaches and pain from dehydrated muscles. I didn’t want caffeine to control my mood while traveling so I weaned myself off six months prior. Keep in Touch

Article continues below advertisement