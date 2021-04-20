Uyuni Uyuni, Bolivia

Take a funny perspective photo in Bolivia's salt flats Salar de Uyuni is one of the driest places on earth—but that’s not what makes it remarkable. Instead, it’s the stark landscape that pits a vibrant blue skyline against the sparkling white earth, made entirely of salt.



This natural wonder makes it easy to take hilarious photos of your adventure: try posing beside a wine bottle or fork, or standing just a few feet in front of the person beside you, and get ready for some memorable shots!