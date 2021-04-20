Uyuni
Uyuni, Bolivia
Take a funny perspective photo in Bolivia's salt flatsSalar de Uyuni is one of the driest places on earth—but that’s not what makes it remarkable. Instead, it’s the stark landscape that pits a vibrant blue skyline against the sparkling white earth, made entirely of salt.
This natural wonder makes it easy to take hilarious photos of your adventure: try posing beside a wine bottle or fork, or standing just a few feet in front of the person beside you, and get ready for some memorable shots!