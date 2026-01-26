My Favorite Wellness Travel Tip? Bring Your Dog

I’ve never been one for wellness trends. I don’t have a skincare regimen, I don’t really enjoy massages, I don’t want to train with elite athletes, and the idea of spending a long weekend doing yoga and drinking green smoothies doesn’t appeal. Yet somehow, I’ve found myself fitter, happier, and healthier than ever while traveling because I have a dog. It might sound crazy but hear me out.

In 2024, I explored Europe for two months to write a travel guide for fellow dog owners. With Arty, my Manchester terrier, by my side, I hiked the trails in Portugal’s Douro Valley between dog-friendly vineyard visits (try Croft in Pinhão for port tastings) and swam on the Mediterranean coast of the Costa Brava in Spain.

I spent more time walking than I would on any vacation without him, enjoyed more time outdoors than ever before, and talked with more locals than I would have if I were alone. And I’m not the only one feeling these benefits. U.K. charity and rescue center Dogs Trust conducted research in late 2025 that backs all this up: 60 percent of people get out in nature because of their dog, and 35 percent feel less lonely. Research has even shown that our oxytocin (the love hormone) levels rise when we just look at our dogs.

Pet travel comes with a little more logistics planning—and some countries are more dog-friendly than others, as we found on our Europe adventure (France, Italy, and Switzerland win for us, while Spain and Portugal have a way to go)—but many hotels around the world go out of their way to create experiences for you and your pup. Take The Foundry Hotel in Asheville, North Carolina, which offers a pet-friendly package that includes a guided, dog-friendly hike in the nearby Blue Ridge Mountains and a one-hour session with a pup-friendly photographer.

No dog? No problem. Best Friends Roadhouse & Mercantile in Kanab, Utah, lets you volunteer at its on-site shelter during a stay and even plan a “pet sleepover” with shelter animals, so you can have quality time with a furry companion while supporting rescue efforts.

Travel with your dog may not be your average yoga retreat, but few things get the dopamine flowing like a pup’s contented sigh as they snooze somewhere cozy after a day of exploring. Here’s what you need to know to plan your pet-friendly wellness break.

At Hanswirt hotel in Italy’s Dolomites, four-legged guests are welcome everywhere, including the sunny poolside terrace. Courtesy of Hanswirt

Pick pet-welcoming accommodation

Many hotels have a different interpretation of what pet-friendly means, so it’s essential to check pet policies closely before you book: Some hotels charge exorbitant fees of up to $100 per night for dogs, while others may have weight restrictions that exclude larger breeds. Some will allow the dog in the room but not in the public areas or restaurants and bars. Others, like the 18th-century Estelle Manor spa hotel in the Cotswolds, England, even offer in-room doggy dining.

Aka, Kimpton, Four Seasons, and Kempinski often have the most generous pet policies, but you might have to call ahead to let them know you’re bringing a pet so they can allocate an appropriate room. If you don’t mind a little self-catering, Airbnb is one of the few websites that allows you to book and pay for your pet in advance.

Plenty of small, high-end independent properties have good pet policies, too, but it may take some digging; my favorite is the Hanswirt hotel in Italy’s Dolomites. In addition to its 22 rooms and suites and an alpine spa with four saunas, the hotel has an outdoor heated pool where your dog is welcome to relax alongside you (though not in the pool with you).

Choose your mode of travel wisely

If you’re not traveling too far, driving is almost always the best way to travel with your pet—and you can make the journey part of the adventure by planning slow, mindful hikes to break up the route. If your destination requires a flight, pick your airline carefully. Flying can be stressful for dogs, especially for larger animals that can’t join you in the cabin.

Alaska Airlines offers the option to bring two small pets, while JetBlue allows the dog (inside their carrier) to sit on your lap during the flight. If you’re on a long-haul flight, you may want to consider a more comfortable option like RetrievAir, which connects 13 cities across the U.S. and allows dogs of all sizes in the cabin. If you’re heading to Europe, Bark Air and K9 Jets offer in-cabin flights for dogs of all sizes to destinations like London, Madrid, Paris, and Lisbon. Bark Air even introduced a standalone concierge service in 2025 to handle pet-travel paperwork.

Dogs need rest, so use the few hours of restful downtime to your advantage and book a spa treatment. Photo by Lottie Gross

Pack the essentials

Pet-friendly wellness breaks require a few essentials to make the experience enjoyable for pet and owner. If you’re driving, investing in a crash-tested carrier or crate will offer peace of mind on the road. Tavo has protective carriers for small and medium dogs, while TransK9 has several options that fit into the trunk of a car.

A settle mat or packable bed for your dog to lie on while you’re sitting in restaurants or bars or enjoying the spoils of a local winery is a good idea. You’ll find that when your pet is relaxed, so are you. Bring some enrichment for them, too. Long-lasting chews like pizzle sticks or antlers are great for keeping them busy and also provide canine stress relief—call it wellness for dogs.

Take time out

No matter how much energy your dog has, they will still need time to rest. Sleep is decompression time for them, with many dogs sleeping up to 16 hours a day. This means you’ll need to build in time for them to recuperate—a great excuse for you to enjoy some restful downtime, too. Take a few hours in the afternoon to relax in your accommodation, perhaps with a book. Or, if your dog is happy alone in the room (and the hotel allows it), this is your moment for a spa treatment.