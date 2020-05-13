Touchless Services and Hospital-Grade Cleaning: What Hotels Are Doing to Meet Coronavirus Health Standards

As coronavirus lockdown measures begin to ease at home and abroad, many of us are starting to dream about where we will travel to first and where we will stay when we do. And the first question that usually comes to mind soon thereafter is: But will it be safe?

Hotels and resorts are hoping to answer that question with a resounding “yes” by instituting new health, safety, and cleanliness protocols intended to assure travelers concerned about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that they’re taking infection prevention seriously.

This week, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts announced a new partnership with Johns Hopkins Medicine International to develop an enhanced health and safety program at its global portfolio of luxury properties. An important aspect of the program is that international health-care experts will check to make sure that properties are properly executing the enhanced procedures. They include measures such as daily room disinfections with EPA-approved products; hourly cleaning of public areas; amenity kits in each room that include face masks, hand sanitizer, and sanitization wipes; and social-distancing measures like spaced-out fitness equipment and contactless check-in.

Courtesy of Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts hopes to encourage guest and staff communication to continue through its Four Seasons Chat app.

Four Seasons employees are also being trained in health and sanitation procedures that will protect them and guests, as well as in how to provide empathetic, personalized care and ensure that connection is not lost despite limited face-to-face interaction. (For instance, the hotel group has a three-year-old app called Four Seasons Chat that guests can use to reach out to employees for assistance.)

The Four Seasons’ approach is the latest in a string of enhanced health and safety policies from hotels. In April, Marriott International unveiled its plan for ensuring safe, clean, and healthy hotel stays in the age of COVID-19, which includes touchless check-in and the use of hospital-grade disinfectant to sanitize surfaces throughout its hotels. The plan was developed by a task force that includes infectious disease experts and public health and food safety scientists.

Courtesy of Hilton At Hilton properties, a room seal will be placed on guest room doors to indicate that the room has not been accessed since being deep cleaned.

Hilton, too, came out with a highly detailed program, called Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection, that it developed in collaboration with the disinfectant brand Lysol and experts from the not-for-profit medical center Mayo Clinic. Room cleanings will be focused on 10 high-touch, deep-clean areas that include light switches, door handles, TV remotes, and thermostats; a room seal will be placed on guest room doors to indicate that the room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned.

New industry-wide hotel cleaning and safety standards

Last week, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released its guidelines for industry-wide hotel cleaning standards through a new “Safe Stay” initiative developed in response to COVID-19.

The initiative—a result of input from hotels, public health experts, and recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—establishes a set of best practices that properties should adopt in order to protect staff and guests from coronavirus.

The guidelines are not set in stone and will be amended if new information about the spread of coronavirus emerges. But the current list of standards includes things that both employees and guests should be encouraged to do, such as wash their hands frequently and be aware of the local public health recommendations (for instance, where and when it is required to wear face masks). It also stipulates that employees should receive COVID-19-specific training, and there’s a long list of cleaning products and protocols that include which areas should be cleaned most frequently (like elevator buttons) and how social-distancing measures should be practiced both among staff and guests (think pool seating that is six feet apart and no more turn-down service).

Although Safe Stay is a set of voluntary standards, AHLA is working to develop a certification process that hotels could ultimately submit to. You can find a list of the hotels that are participating in the program on the Safe Stay website.

In Europe and Asia, certificates for hotels that comply with COVID-19 health standards

European countries are finally beginning to tiptoe out of weeks-long lockdown measures as well—just in time for summer, traditionally the most popular time for travel.

Obviously, this year will not be like any other when it comes to summer travel, but in an effort to help and encourage travelers to venture out, two countries in Europe have developed a certification system that will be used to identify hotels that meet certain minimum coronavirus health and safety measures.