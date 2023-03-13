“Hamilton” Returns to Puerto Rico With Original Castmates in Audience—Here’s How to Get Tickets

“I’ll be back, soon, you’ll see.” Technically, those are King George III’s lines, but the hit musical Hamilton might as well have said the same thing to Puerto Rico. Following a sold-out run of shows in January 2019, the hip-hop musical will return to San Juan, Puerto Rico, for two weeks in June 2023, and will include a special benefit show with several of the original members of the cast in the audience at the Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré.

Though Lin-Manuel Miranda won’t reprise his role of Alexander Hamilton like he did in 2019, the superstar writer and actor will be in attendance for a June 16 benefit performance that aims to raise at least $2 million for the Hispanic Federation and the Flamboyan Arts Fund. The two nonprofits help raise money for local emergency assistance and hurricane rebuilding efforts as well as arts organizations and individual artists on the island.

Other original Broadway cast members—Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), and Christopher Jackson (George Washington)—will join Miranda to watch the special performance and attend a reception before the show. (These shows feature the Angelica cast of the North American touring group.)

Thankfully, it’s a little easier to get tickets this time around. Here’s what you need to know to not throw away your shot at getting tickets to Hamilton in Puerto Rico this year:

How to get tickets

Hamilton will return to San Juan’s Centro de Bellas Artes Luis A. Ferré June 13–25, 2023, with evening shows Tuesday through Sunday, plus matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets start at $49 and go up to $199; you can buy them online through Ticketera, a ticketing service based in Puerto Rico.

The Friday, June 16, performance is a benefit show, so tickets are much pricier (but they go toward good causes in Puerto Rico!). Tickets for the benefit start at $500 and go up to $7,500 and can be purchased directly from hamilton.hispanicfederation.org. The highest-tier ticket holders will be invited to a preshow reception with the original Broadway cast members and a postshow celebration with the performing cast.

Where to stay in San Juan

For those flying in just for a night or two to see the show and enjoy San Juan, the Caribe Hilton is conveniently located on the beach and only a 10-minute drive from the theater. Dating back to 1949, this resort is known as the birthplace of the piña colada and recently reopened in 2019, following a $150 million, 15-month restoration. For those who prefer to stay in Old San Juan, the Hotel El Convento was once home to Carmelite nuns and offers views of the San Juan Bay.

Looking to extend the beach holiday after the show? Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, is set on a three-mile stretch of sand about 22 miles west of San Juan. Every room is beachfront, with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that disappear into ocean views, plus deep soaking tubs, outdoor showers shaded by gardens, and either spacious balconies or private plunge pools.