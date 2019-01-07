Here’s What You Need to Know About Getting Tickets to See “Hamilton” in Puerto Rico

Lin-Manuel Miranda is reprising his role as Alexander Hamilton this month in San Juan to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

From January 10 to January 16, JetBlue is hosting daily sweepstakes for trips to San Juan with tickets to see Hamilton in its opening week. You can enter each day for a chance to win two roundtrip tickets from JFK to San Juan, two tickets to the show, and one night at a hotel in San Juan. The sweepstakes opens at 9 a.m. ET on January 10 at jetblue.com/hamilton. Starting January 10th, you can enter for a chance to win the hottest ticket in (and out of) town. Ready! Aim! Mark your calendars. https://t.co/k5eFd2PI0g NoPurNec18+US48/DC pic.twitter.com/uXe83eqRu6 — JetBlue Airways (@JetBlue) January 4, 2019 Until January 16, you can enter a new contest on Prizeo.com to win one of 50 trips to the closing night of Hamilton in Puerto Rico on January 27, 2019. Each of the 50 winners will receive two round-trip flights (so you can bring a guest), two nights in a hotel, two tickets to the show, and two passes to the closing night party. A $10 donation gets you 100 entries into the contest and the money raised will benefit both the Flamboyan Arts Fund and the Hispanic Federation. ONE. MORE. PUH PUH PUH PUH @Prizeo.

The biggest one we've ever done:

50 WINNERS, 100 tickets to VIP tickets for closing night of #HamiltonPR.

All supporting @HispanicFed & @FlamboyanFDN.

A $10 donation gets you a chance to win.

https://t.co/4RTJyBnfhw pic.twitter.com/z8EdMQb1By — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) January 7, 2019 Flamboyan Arts Fund VIP Fundraiser Tickets

