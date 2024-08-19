5 Secret Ways to Score Free Extras on a Cruise

Despite the naysayers who claim that nothing is free, it is possible to track down the occasional freebie on a cruise. When you’ve already paid for your vacation and are eager to feel footloose and fancy free, the impression of being nickel-and-dimed brings down the mood. One of the best ways around this, if your budget allows, is to book with a luxury cruise line that features all-inclusive fares. Often, these cruises bundle tips, drinks, even shore excursions, depending on the line. Some cruise lines also offer the option for passengers to bid on a cruise upgrade, allowing you to trade up for a swankier cabin for a fraction of the cost.

Regardless of what you spend on your voyage up front or which cruise line you sail with, it’s still nice to find a little something extra to enjoy without reaching for your wallet. Whether you’ve sprung for a sprawling suite or scored a great deal on an interior cabin, these are a handful of ways that anybody can nab some free extras on their next cruise.

Play trivia

There are those who wouldn’t dare leave their lounger by the pool to play a game, but even if you aren’t usually the type to join in on a round of “Name That Tune,” conceding to cruise ship activities like a pub quiz could be rewarding in more ways than one. Besides meeting some of your fellow cruisers and laughing over your collective lack of geography knowledge, many times these games result in prizes.

Ranging from logo pens to bottles of wine, who knows what you might walk away with (nothing if you don’t try). On Oceania Cruises, guests are awarded “Big O Points” for each activity they participate in throughout their cruise. At the end of each sailing, cruisers can then cash in their points for a catalog of goodies, from passport holders to tumblers and fleeces.

Tour the spa

Even if you already booked a full-body massage, facial, and mani/pedi before you stepped aboard your ship, we still recommend touring the spa facilities on the first day of your cruise. In addition to getting a feel for the treatment rooms and relaxation areas—inhale that lavender aroma—cruise ship spas often have raffles on embarkation day.

Prizes vary, but could include swanky product samples, a complimentary personal training session, or even a free treatment. The only catch is that you do need to be present during the drawing to qualify as the winner.

On Day 1, head to the wellness center, like the Nordic-themed spa on Viking Cruises, to see if it is offering any deals or discounts on treatments. Courtesy of Viking Cruises

Attend an art auction

You might not have any intention of buying a painting, but nonetheless, art auctions can be an interesting and entertaining experience—and hey, you may even walk away with an original artwork that you love. Somehow, the entire thing feels a lot less tacky when you have a flute of champagne in your hand. In addition to being a great opportunity for people-watching, cruise ship art auctions are also known for being accompanied by complimentary bubbles and cocktails.

You might find a single mimosa or generous pours of champagne or sparkling wine, so manage expectations (and those auction paddles) accordingly. Some art providers aboard offer small prints and other trinkets as freebies for attending an auction, or there might be an art raffle so it could be worth popping by.

Drop by the shops

Some cruise ships feature one or two boutiques, while others feel like a compact shopping mall. Between small and big ships, one thing they have in common are incentives for passengers to stop by the ship’s stores.

Retail giveaways on cruise ships typically include offers like a free charm from a jewelry store or a few complimentary pours while shopping for duty-free liquor. Check your daily cruise program for any inserts about sales or promotions; sometimes they include a physical coupon for a discount or freebie.

Cruise more

Spending four figures to book another cruise so that you can get a beautiful fruit basket might seem counterintuitive, but the more you sail with a cruise line, the more perks you will receive on future sailings. True of any cruise line, loyalty programs encourage travelers to repeat with the same company in exchange for VIP treatment like priority embarkation, free specialty meals, in-room treats, and cocktail parties.

Some cruise lines even send loyal guests free swag, including custom backpacks, hats, and other travel gear. If you love being showered with these little, free extras, then be sure to show some fidelity when you cruise.