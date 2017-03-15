How to Explore the Ocean Like a Cousteau

Filmmaker, explorer, and conservationist Fabien Cousteau—grandson of the famed Jacques Cousteau—carries on the family legacy of oceanic research and preservation through the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center. He shares his top Caribbean experiences and tips.

What are your favorite oceanic experiences throughout the Caribbean?

“We had the opportunity on one of our expeditions to dive on Flower Garden Banks—about 200 nautical miles south of Galveston, Texas—at night to experience one of the miracles of nature and see the coral spawning, which only happens once a year for two to three nights in a row. It’s the most fabulous thing to experience as a diver.

“Another would be the wonderful whale sharks that are sometimes visible off Bonaire. Being able to snorkel alongside one of these animals is quite a unique experience.

“Lastly, looking at humpback whales off the Dominican is another wonderful memory of being in the water in Marine Park and having these whales come up to you with their puffs. It’s something to be cherished because it’s very rare, and you have to be very respectful of these animals. If you go into the water, you have to be still and let them come to you, not the other way around.”

What do you hope to teach Caribbean travelers?