How to Visit Rio in a Weekend

Is a quick getaway to Rio de Janeiro the ultimate antidote to the Sunday Night Blues? Here’s one writer’s argument for tackling the sprawling city, one trip at a time.

It sounds absurd: a three-day trip to Rio. Who am I, Kanye’s butler? The oldest member of Taylor Swift’s squad? But the idea started to make delicious sense. We all know how life’s roots can sometimes innocently take hold, conspiring to keep us married to routine. But the ambitious long weekend—one that requires a passport—can reboot your frontal lobe. It sharpens your senses, as all travel does, without draining your vacation bank. The ambitious long weekend works like magic, provided you keep time zones and exchange rates in mind. Which makes Rio ideal. For one thing, the U.S. dollar is the strongest it’s been in a decade, and since you’re only paying for two nights at a hotel, you can afford to live like a boss and double down on thread count. Also, time is on your side. The clock change between New York and Rio is just three hours, the equivalent of flying from Los Angeles to the East Coast. (See? Easy.) I boarded a Friday night flight from JFK, chased a glass of red wine with half an Ambien, and woke up with the salt air beckoning. Bom dia, Rio.

Debbie Downers may protest: What can you possibly see in three days? But that’s sort of the point. In a potentially overwhelming city like Rio, where you might be tempted to run yourself ragged ticking off every so-called must-see spot, you’re now free to focus on one thing (food, say, or the beach—or, in my case, both) and have the immersive experience you crave. As bossa nova star Antônio Carlos Jobim once said, “Brazil is not for beginners.” Luckily, we’ve got your master’s class here. How to Pull It Off Your 72-hour mini-break begins at Hotel Fasano, a chic boutique escape with beachfront rooms facing Ipanema and a sleek lobby bar and restaurant. (If you don’t make it to Christ the Redeemer on this trip, no worries: You can see the iconic statue from the Fasano’s rooftop pool.) Drop your bags and hit the open-air Copacabana Market, where a stout woman might crack open a coconut with a sword and call it breakfast. Still hungry? Order an açai bowl from Polis Sucos, a juice bar in Ipanema, then head to the Lapa district, a gathering place for Rio’s creative types. Time it right—the first Saturday of the month—and you’ll find the Feira do Rio Antigo, a massive antique fair on the streets of Lapa. (It turns into a serious block party at night.) The best sightseeing is on the beach, of course, which is where you should spend the bulk of your days, but downtown Rio is in the midst of a cultural renaissance, and the futuristic Museum of Tomorrow—designed by Santiago Calatrava—is worth at least a selfie.

