Brazil Eliminates Visa Requirements for U.S. Travelers

In a year in which Japan and Venice have implemented new taxes for tourists, Brazil just made it cheaper for U.S. citizens to visit. Starting June 17, Brazil’s government is waiving visa requirements for both business travelers and tourists from the United States, as well as Canada, Australia, and Japan for visits of up to 90 days.

Previously, travelers from the United States needed to apply online or at a Brazilian embassy and pay $40 (plus a $4.24 service fee) for a tourist visa. The Brazilian government temporarily waived visa requirements from travelers from the same four countries during the summer of 2016 to encourage foreign travelers to visit around the time of the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

In November 2017, Brazil introduced an e-Visa program that cut down visa approval times to about 72 hours and lowered the price of the visa from $160 to $40 for U.S. travelers, according to Travel Weekly. Since then, Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism saw a 44.2 percent increase in visas processed from the United States in April 2018 compared to April 2017.

In the days following the announcement in March, searches for flights to Brazil quickly spiked. According to a survey by Kayak, searches for flights to Brazil from Australia increased 36 percent, followed by a 31 percent increase from United States, 19 percent from Canada, and 4 percent from Japan.