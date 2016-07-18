How to Discover San Francisco’s Most Overlooked Neighborhood

The Richmond District, San Francisco’s fog-hugged northwest corner, hasn’t quite made it onto the tourist, hipster, or techie radar yet. But the area offers travelers some of the simplest San Francisco pleasures with its walkable blocks, unpretentious eats, and quirky activities—just make sure to bring your sweatshirt.

Eat around the world on Clement

Clement Street is ground zero for the Richmond’s cultural diversity. Jostle with Chinese grannies at the New May Wah Supermarket, where you’ll find exotic fruits such as rambutan and seafood so fresh it’s still moving. Get chive dumplings and siu mai to go from Good Luck Dim Sum, or, for a sit-down lunch, have the tea leaf salad or khao soi at Burma Superstar. Let your inner child loose at Toy Boat Dessert Café, where the novelty toys are just as appealing as the ice cream. There are a few newcomers in the neighborhood, too: Wine bar High Treason has a long, interesting list of wines by the glass and a selection of small plates, and Fiorella—albeit a bit farther west than the rest—offers excellent pizzas and pastas. Then pass a few hours at Green Apple, the neighborhood’s beloved independent bookstore.

Go old school on Balboa