How to Avoid an Embarrassing Spa Experience Abroad

From Japan to Iceland, we’ve got you covered on spa etiquette.

Last year I had a 16-hour layover in Reykjavik, Iceland, en route to Barcelona. So I decided to spend a relaxing day in the steamy waters at Blue Lagoon. It was a lovely experience, except for one minor incident: being brought to task for breaking the rules. Turns out hosing down your naked body in the communal showers isn’t enough. Washing your hair—as opposed to just putting it up on top of your head to keep it out of the water—before going in the water is non-negotiable; the shower attendant is on duty to make sure you follow through. There’s nothing quite like being scolded while nude to bring home the importance of learning and following the local rules. This was particularly embarrassing because signs in the showers at Blue Lagoon in multiple languages explain exactly what is expected of you, and I tried to get away with something and failed. (What can I say? I’m really picky about shampoo.) Whether you’re in a sauna in Finland, hot springs in Japan, or a traditional hammam in Turkey, there are destination-specific guidelines you should follow to have the best (and most comfortable) experience possible. Here are our top tips organized by country. 1. Be quiet!

Finland The biggest faux pas you can commit in a Finnish sauna? Making too much noise. It’s considered the height of rudeness to speak loudly or discuss controversial subjects (religion, politics). Appropriate topics for discussion in the Fin’s sacred space include sauna customs and the heat. Also, passing gas, whistling, humming, singing, and cursing are best avoided—per local legend, people who break these rules are punished by the sauna elf known in Finnish as the saunatonttu. In public and private saunas, full nudity is the norm; swimsuits are regarded as unhygienic and uncomfortable. For the most part, public saunas are separated by gender, but private saunas are often shared by family and groups of close friends.

Always scrub yourself down before you go in, and take a towel to sit on. Before going in, knock and ask if anyone needs anything, and then shut the door behind you quickly. If an older lady comes at you with a bundle of leaves, do as she asks—she’s the kylvettäjä and being thrashed with twigs a little is all part of the traditional Finnish spa experience. Note: Sauna cultures in Estonia, Sweden, and Russia are nearly identical to that of Finland. (To learn about Finland’s best saunas, read more here.) 2. Be on time

Germany In Germany, saunas are run a lot like the trains. Everything is done on a schedule by an expert, and lateness and interruptions aren’t tolerated. The pouring of water over coals, or aufguss, is done by the saunameister on a schedule usually posted at the spa entrance. Sauna-goers are expected to arrive before the aufguss, and unless you’re interested getting a talking to from the saunameister, don’t arrive or leave mid-session. Opening the door lets all that healthy heat out. In German spas and saunas, nude areas are designated FKK Bereich (towel only), and flip-flops may not be worn inside. Not unlike in Finland, the sauna is regarded as a quiet space. That said, Germany also has plenty of thermal baths and pools, and most of these are mixed-gender, family-friendly affairs that require bathing suits. Note: Saunas in Austria, Luxembourg, and German-speaking regions in Europe are similar to German saunas. 3. Don’t splash!

Hungary Hungary’s thermal baths are world famous, but unfortunately, rules can vary a lot from spa to spa and more often than not are only posted in Hungarian. Even so, wherever you go, no matter how massive the pool, try to remember (and remind your children) that these aren’t swimming pools. They’re for soaking, not splashing. Want to stay clothed? Co-ed baths usually require bathing suits, whereas single sex hammams may be birthday-suit only. Men who don’t want to look like tourists should stick to Speedos and skip the board shorts or trunks. Sandals or flip-flops are required in most steam rooms, so bring your own. Have small change on hand to tip the attendant who opens a locker or changing area for you. 4. Scrub down naked

Iceland In spas in Iceland, a simple rinse in your bathing suit won’t cut it—strip down and pay special attention to your head, armpits, groin, and feet, or the attendant on duty may send you back for a do-over.

