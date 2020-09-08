Does Planning Future Travel Fend off the Pandemic Blues—or Just Make It Worse?

Planning that next trip could get us out of our funk.

New research shows that trip planning can in fact lift our spirits. We can attest it has worked for us.

The past few months of the coronavirus pandemic have been rough going. The situation has not only tested our ability to cope but also to do so without access to one of our best coping mechanisms—travel. However, new research shows that just making future travel plans can boost our spirits, energy, and well-being. A survey of 263 U.S.-based adults conducted August 21–24, 2020, and commissioned by a coalition of travel companies, revealed that 97 percent of people feel that having a trip planned actually makes them happier, while 71 percent report having more energy when they have a trip planned for within the next six months. According to happiness researcher Michelle Gielan, founder of the Institute for Applied Positive Research, who oversaw the study, “Booking a trip—even just getting it on the calendar—might be the very thing we need to restore our emotional immune system after months of mounting uncertainty and stress.”

The stats seem to stand up to anecdotal evidence, too. “Travel planning for postpandemic gives me the ultimate feeling of ‘this too shall pass’,” says Rosalie Tinelli, AFAR’s social media manager. “Any time I’m feeling like I have nothing to look forward to, I continue planning my next trip to Italy—which was originally supposed to have taken place this past May.” Tinelli has rescheduled her Italy trip (to Genoa and Parma) for May 2021 and has already selected some hotel and Airbnb options and set up a tracker for airfares on Google Flights. “All that’s left is to figure out where I’ll be eating my weight in cheese,” she added. Tinelli isn’t alone in seeing a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel by planning future travel. AFAR’s SEO manager Jessie Beck confessed that planning travel has helped her get through, too. “I’m a total planner and scrolling through Airbnb listings and checking flight prices has always been a way for me to decompress,” she said. “Over this summer, that turned into researching and eventually going to new camping spots across California. “Though I also continue to plan and think about my twice-delayed dream trip to Lebanon—for whenever I can make it a reality.” Inspiring travelers to start dreaming and planning again

Courtesy of the U.S. Travel Association Travel companies have banded together to create a new campaign aimed at inspiring future travel. The survey findings have prompted travel companies to band together in an effort—officially called “Let’s Go There”—to help inspire would-be travelers to start dreaming of that next trip again and planning future getaways. The coalition is made up of more than 75 partners, including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Disney, Enterprise, Expedia, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, and United Airlines, among many others. The participating companies and organizations have committed to promoting and encouraging future travel through the campaign, which is manifesting on social media through the tag #LetsMakePlans. The hope is that a new normal in the travel landscape, replete with flexible booking options (the major U.S. airlines have all ditched their change fees), gracious cancellation policies, and attractive deals will encourage people to start making up for the months of lost travel time.

