59 of the World's Best Hostels
Collected by Caroline Eubanks , AFAR Local Expert
List View
Map View
Not all hostels are a place for backpackers to crash. They're a social hive, and some can have just as much luxury as some hotels.
Rosenthaler Str. 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
The Circus Hotel,the more upscale sister establishment to the renowned Circus Hostel across the street, combines this bustling location with a style and service that gently impress rather than being in-your-face. The 60 colorful rooms—the color...
John Smith House, Walworth Rd, Walworth, London SE17 1JL, UK
Located in the Elephant & Castle area on the south side of the Thames, Safestay hostel is chic and shiny new. It's also, budget-friendly! With beds beginning at just 18, Safestay is a great option for visitors to London who are on a strict...
Derb El Hammam, Marrakesh 40000, Morocco
If ever you wanted to plan an exotic "Sex and the City" inspired vacation at a fraction of the price, the Equity Point Marrakesh Hostel would be the place to stay. This hostel is hidden within the labyrinth of streets that make up Marrakesh's...
2727 Indian Creek Dr, Miami Beach, FL 33140, USA
Freehand Miami bills itself as “a hostel for a new generation of travelers.” Indeed, a visit here confirms that it’s very far from the stereotypical dingy hostel. In fact, were it not for the shared rooms, the Freehand would likely fall into the “...
Skúlagata 28, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
we didnt stay at KEX hostel but we went there twice for burgers and coffee and cool people watching. The interior is an instagrammers dream and the abbreviated menu is a good mix of American heartiness (cheeseburgers) and delicious Scando fare...
4903 Winthrop Ave Central, Indianapolis, IN 46205, USA
I had no idea there was a hostel in my neighborhood until a friend from the UK decided to stay there while in town for a wedding. Located in a cute, historic home in SoBro, Indy Hostel offers shared quarters for travelers looking for a clean,...
Alajuela Province, La Fortuna, Costa Rica
Hike up to El Arenal’s gray volcanic cone for a magnificent view of La Fortuna, one ofCosta Rica’s most celebrated destinations. Locals and expats alike are mad for the area’s hot springs, fun locavore restaurants, irresistible bakeries (don’t...
Rua de Miguel Bombarda 222, 4050-377 Porto, Portugal
Somehow this Northern Portuguese city has become home to dozens of fantastic hostels, better than most I’ve stayed at elsewhere throughout Europe. You are pretty safe with nearly every one, but Gallery Hostel is my pick because it’s much more than...
40 College Cres, South Hampstead, London NW3 5LB, UK
Hostels overtake areas like Piccadilly Circus and King’s Cross, but Palmer’s Lodge Swiss Cottage is located in an area of London that the “real” people live in. A short ride from central London and an even shorter walk to Hampstead Heath, the city...
357 College St, Toronto, ON M5T 1S5, Canada
Known as the greenest hostel in North America, it's also one of the most unique hostel stays I've had. Planet Traveler is a smorgasboard of everything a traveler would want in an accommodation: -comfortable and roomy beds -clean rooms with plenty...
Mühlwiese 12, 6166 Fulpmes, Austria
Doug’s isn’t your typical hostel, as there are only 8 or so beds in the entire place, but it’s the best place to experience the Austrian Alps. Located a 30 minute tram ride away from Innsbruck in Fulpmes, this is as Alpine as it gets. Picture the...
Warschauer Pl. 6, 10245 Berlin, Germany
As someone who appreciates "champagne taste on a beer budget," PLUS Hostel Berlin was right up my alley. The hostel boasts amenities like an indoor pool, sauna, laundry room, courtyard, art gallery, full bar and restaurant and location next to...
Rechte Wienzeile 35, 1040 Wien, Austria
Wombats Hostels are one of the best chains in Europe with three locations in Vienna alone. The Naschmarkt location, however, is easily the best and newest, as it's right across the street from the city's famous local food market and dining...
50 Blackfriars St, Edinburgh EH1 1NE, UK
Hostels - the word alone is strong enough to awaken the worst feelings in the world. Dirt. Noise. Horny frat boys. Communal bathrooms. EW. But over the last few years, a new trend emerged in Europe, and more recently over the world. Luxury...
Adelgade 5-7, 1304 København, Denmark
What’s not to like? Modern buildings, central locations, variety of rooms, great nightlife and cheap dining options. Honestly, it doesn’t get better than that. The hostel is handily located between two of the city’s busiest...
1 Nelly Bay Rd, Magnetic Island QLD 4819, Australia
The sound of the ocean's waves lapping the shore greets you when you wake up at Base Backpackers Magnetic Island. As if that's not enough, this Australian hostel is located on Magnetic Island National Park, just a short ferry ride from Townsville,...
22 Avenue Gravier, 06100 Nice, France
If you're used to non-luxurious hostels, Villa Saint Exupery's rooms at the Garden Hostel (there's also a Beach) don't need to be described. Both their dorms and their private rooms are like a standard setup from uni or college (depending on your...
Kalispell, MT, MT, USA
I heard about Polebridge from an Australian-Indonesian man named Wayne. He's the owner of the Backpacker's Hostel in Bozeman, Montana. "There are only two hostels in the world that I rave about," he said, gushing. "The Hostel in the Forest in...
Avenida Joaquim, Av J. Zetina Gasca Lote 18, Smz 18, Joaquín Zetina Gasca, 77580 Puerto Morelos, Q.R., Mexico
The same sounds echoed in my eardrums whether the sun was setting or rising. Cars, barking dogs, children laughing, and the delicate sounds of tropical birds (that strangely look like your average joe crow) sounded off whether I was waking or...
20 SW 2nd Ave, Florida City, FL 33034, USA
Florida City is the gateway to the Florida Everglades, where many people fuel up and get their gear together before wandering into the forest. The Everglades International Hostel is one such place to recharge before days of activity. Tucked into a...
1245 Rue Saint-André, Montréal, QC H2L 3T1, Canada
Located off Rue Catherine in Montreal's Gay Village, M Montreal has been completely remodeled into the city's most luxurious hostel. It's surrounded by bars and restaurants on the pedestrian-only street, making it a fantastic neighborhood to stay...
Plas Curig, Capel Curig, Betws-y-Coed LL24 0EL, UK
Looking for a place to rest your aching, just-hiked-the-highest-peak-in-Wales feet? Hike a bit further to the hostel that can't possibly be a hostel, Plas Curig. The two common rooms feature a flatscreen, fireplace, tons of books and bright...
İnönü Mahallesi, Papa Roncalli Sk. No:34, 34373 Şişli/İstanbul, Turkey
Across the Bosphorus from the tourist area of Sultanahmet lies Beyoglu and Taksim Square, home to Galata Tower, the Fish Market, and #bunk, a chic and upscale flashpacker haven. The hostel is small but has a great atmosphere, complete with free...
R. São Nicolau 13, 1100-547 Lisboa, Portugal
Located downtown in an old building, this place has lasted two centuries. The kitchen, however, is modern and fully equipped, and it produces homemade dinners—the cook is the owner’s mother—and breakfast (which is included). The rooms are quite...
Smithfield, Dublin 7, Ireland
Luxury hostels are a huge thing right now in Europe, and it really isn't hard to understand why. Think hipster hangout meets boutique hotel at hostel prices. Sounds too good to be true? Trust me, it isn't. Such places really do exist, and the...
Dibulla, La Guajira, Colombia
You’d be forgiven for passing straight through “downtown” Palomino without giving it a second look, but slow down to discover a real-life paradise between the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta and amazing, almost deserted,...
R. Augusta 89, 1100-048 Lisboa, Portugal
A few years ago, as hostels were starting to appear in Lisbon, I decided to try one out. My curiosity was big. Already Lisbon’s hostels were earning many awards. This was the chosen one. Located on a pedestrian street in downtown, the Travellers...
1658 Front St, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
The Travelers Adventure Hostel is very unique in that they really want to encourage you to experience San Diego. When you stay here, just let them know the types of activities you enjoy and they will create a customized itinerary for you to make...
Matagalpa, Nicaragua
If you're visiting Nicaragua, you shouldn't miss Matagalpa - a beautiful, mountainous, cool area where you can hike around the Selva Negra nature reserve and take coffee or cocoa tours. A great place to stay is a little hostel/hotel called La...
220 Bowery, New York, NY 10012, USA
Bar none, this is the best located affordable property in the city. Across the street from the New Museum, The Bowery House is in the heart of trendy Nolita and steps away from the Lower East Side and Soho. Originally opened as The Prince Hotel in...
6112 St 9, Nazareth, Israel
Fauzi Azar Inn is the most fabulous place I have ever stayed! What says traveling in style like staying in a 200-year-old Arab mansion turned boutique hostel? The rooms are open and airy, and some of the high ceilings still have their original...
29 Johnson St, Chattanooga, TN 37408, USA
Located in Chattanooga's up-and-coming Southside neighborhood, The Crash Pad is unlike anywhere you've ever stayed. This hostel was thoughtfully constructed by people who have stayed in them before and know guests' needs. The owners also went to...
Küçük Ayasofya Mh., Çayıroğlu Sk. No:18, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Hostels in the Sultanahmet neighborhood of Istanbul may be plentiful, but it's harder to find ones as hospitable as Cheers Lighthouse, just steps away from the iconic Blue Mosque. As the newest addition to the Cheers family of hostels, guests of...
1 Skinners Shoot Rd, Byron Bay NSW 2481, Australia
There is no place in the whole of Australia more laid back than Byron Bay, a once sleepy town on the New South Wales coast that now hosts yearly blues festivals. Arts Factory Backpackers Lodge is an extension of the vibe found throughout the town....
11 Rawson Place Corner of Pitt St and, Rawson Pl, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia
52 Mitchell St, Darwin City NT 0800, Australia
Darwin is full of budget accommodation for the travelers who dare to head to the Top End, most of which are located within the confines of Mitchell Street. Melaleuca on Mitchell is one such hostel, which is where travelers flock when they're in...
