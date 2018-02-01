How I Became Obsessed with Slovenia’s Fuzzy Springtime Demons

A trip to one of Europe’s most unusual celebrations helps a traveler beat the winter blues.

I heard the demons before I saw them. Although it was midmorning on a Saturday, the streets in the Slovenian town of Ptuj were empty except me with my blue rolling suitcase, just disembarked from the train. I froze. Raucous clangs and tinny jangles overlapped and collided in a not-unpleasant din, but I couldn’t tell where it was coming from. Butterflies erupted in my stomach as if I were eleven again and the Hanson brothers were about to appear onstage. (What? They were cool!) I hadn’t expected to see these creatures so soon. The cacophony approached. The flock of wooly monsters appeared from around a corner, as if the cast of Where the Wild Things Are were filming up the road. Their bodies (maybe seven feet tall? Eight?) were shaggy, and red tongues fell to their waists. Horns or feathers and streamers topped their heads. They brandished wooden clubs wrapped with hedgehog spines. As they hopped along the pavement, performing a sort of prehistoric twist, the large bells each wore on their belts rang and rang and rang. They turned another bend, and were gone. A burst of laughter escaped me, the first in what seemed like a long time. The kurents had come! I had come because I was on a quest: to travel solo for a gap year. By the time I arrived in Ptuj, I’d been chased by Italian barnyard animals, made Irish hostel beds, and seen Hagia Sophia’s towering Turkish spires. My trip had been fantastic, but entering month eight I was feeling the travel burnout. Moving between hostels every week, becoming friends with anyone for only the duration of a bar happy hour, and having the stilted robot voice from my Kindle read George R.R. Martin’s Song of Ice and Fire series aloud to me at mealtimes was getting old.

Plus, I was starting to feel lonely. (Few travel experiences reminded me of this than a stop in Salzburg, home of The Sound of Music, where I yearned to ask strangers to snap dorky picture after dorky picture of me at filming locales while humming “How Do You Solve a Problem With Maria?”) Snow covered the ground everywhere, and my boyfriend had to cut short our portion of the trip together due to a family emergency; I was ready for winter’s gloom to end. So, as any millennial might, I looked to the Internet for something new and unusual to do. When I saw photos online of humans dressed as furry beasts for Kurentovanje, a traditional Slovenian springtime carnival that culminated in a massive parade, I thought, How nice! Which is how I ended up agog with my wheelie bag in a town whose name I could barely pronounce. That afternoon, I went to Ptuj Castle, a 12-century affair perched on a solitary hill above town. It included a display of antique musical instruments, as well as a foreboding collection of weapons and armor that grew more foreboding when I thought I was locked in. (A security guard let me out with a chuckle when she heard me pounding on the very heavy but unlocked door.) Courtesy of Ptuj Tourism Institute Spearmen, who precede the kurents, must not drop their spears during the parade. The final exhibit I saw was about kurents. All I knew from my brief Googling before I arrived was that they were ancient demons meant to scare away winter to usher in spring. At the castle museum, I learned that their origins are pagan and mysterious. Kurents are the headliners of the festival that, in its modern iteration, evolved to mesh with Carnival of the Christian calendar. But at least a dozen other “masks” have become part of the tradition, each with its own symbolism for springtime fertility and merriment. For example, “devils” accompany the kurents to make sure their rounds go smoothly; spearmen keep the mood light by throwing colorful spears in the air as tricks. But in the dimness of the exhibition hall, even the masks meant to be funny were eerie in their emptiness. The security guard was the only person I saw at the castle all afternoon. That night, a heavy snow began to fall.

