Yes, Slopes Will Be Open This Season—but Skiing During COVID Will Look a Bit Different

Aug 28, 2020
Only those in the same party will be sitting next to each other on chairlifts this season.
Vail Resorts announced its plans for the 2020–2021 season, complete with required face coverings, physical distancing on chairlifts, and no après-ski scene.
Vail Resorts, a collection of 37 mountain destinations in the United States, Canada, and Australia, this week unveiled its vision for what the 2020–2021 ski and snowboard season will look like, and just as with all things in this COVID world it will be . . . different.
“I realize not everyone will agree with our approach—some feeling we are being too conservative or aggressive,” Vail Resorts CEO Rob Katz, wrote in a letter sent to guests on Thursday. But, he added, the main goal was “to design an approach that can remain in place for all of this season.”
Vail Resorts suspended the operations of all of its 34 North American mountain resorts on March 17, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The North American ski and snowboard season will restart on November 6, when Keystone in Colorado will open, weather permitting. The early season will be reserved for pass holders only. Regular lift tickets will go on sale starting on December 8.
The scheduled opening dates for each of the additional resorts can be found online, but the idea is to open all slopes and lifts as soon as possible with these safeguards in place:
In addition to the above health and safety precautions, Vail mountains will be implementing a new reservation system. Season pass holders will be required to make a week-of reservation before arriving at the mountain. They will, however, be able to book up to seven “Priority Reservation Days” for the core season (which runs from December 8 through April 4). The booking window for Priority Reservation Days will open November 6 and will be exclusive to pass holders until December 7.
Lift tickets will be sold for a specific resort on a specific date and will be limited. They will only be sold online—no lift tickets will be sold at ticket windows (the windows will only be for picking up prepurchased lift tickets). Lessons will need to be purchased in advance—no walk-up, day-of lessons will be available.
All season pass holders will receive “Epic Coverage,” which will provide refunds if pass holders can’t book their preferred Priority Reservation Days during the initial booking and haven’t used their pass, or if there is a resort closure due to COVID-19 during a pass holders’ initial Priority Reservation Days.
For those who purchased a 2020–2021 pass product prior to August 27 and no longer want to use it, Vail will reimburse you for the amount paid if you request a refund by September 17. (You can either call customer service or an online form will be available by September 1.)
Vail Resorts includes Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, Keystone, and Crested Butte in Colorado; Park City in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in Lake Tahoe, California; Stowe in Vermont; and Hunter Mountain in New York, among numerous others.
Katz said his hope is that with all the necessary precautions in place, ultimately people can get a much-needed turn in nature.
“Each summer, we all wait patiently for the return of winter, and this year more than ever, we need it,” stated Katz. “We need to reconnect with the outdoors, we need to feel normal and energized as we carve down the mountain with crisp alpine air in our faces.”
