Hotels Worth Booking: Santa Monica Proper

I love L.A. Obsessively. I love the hazy light as the sun sets on palm trees and in the canyons, the abundant farmers’ markets, the chopped salads on every menu, the restaurants, and that it’s where two of my brothers live. (And don’t talk to me about traffic. Traffic is terrible everywhere.) The distinctive neighborhoods give the sprawling city its soul. A recent stay at the new Santa Monica Proper reminded me why Santa Monica has a separate identity from L.A.

Santa Monica Proper has hotel-world cred thanks to its founding trio who originally founded Viceroy Hotels, and to designer Kelly Wearstler (known for her work with Four Seasons Anguilla, among many other hotels, and married to one of the brand’s co-founders), but it also feels like a pioneering new brand of California cool. It is splashy and comfortable; beachy and urban. The Proper hotel group is on a roll, having opened in San Francisco, Santa Monica, and Austin in the past year, and a Downtown L.A. hotel opening soon.

It was SmartFlyer’s CEO, Michael Holtz, who turned me on to the hotel. “It’s a chic option in the heart of Santa Monica, an area of L.A. that is in high demand by our clients,” he says. “The rooftop restaurant is a must-visit, along with the gym that is decked out in the most current equipment.”

DETAILS THAT MATTER: What you need to know about Proper Santa Monica

At check-in, the clerk will write your room number on the key holder with a gold paint pen. Such a lovely small upgrade from having it scribbled with a black pen.

The hotel is housed in two separate spaces: a fully restored 1920s historic building and a new structure with soaring ceilings and huge windows, connected via an elevated walkway. Towering green potted plants and palm trees contrast with the neutral palette and leather sofas and wood flooring.

Courtesy of Proper Hotels Soaring ceilings frame the lobby and check-in desk.