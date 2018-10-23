Hilton’s New Hotel Brand Gives the Hostel an Upgrade

Motto by Hilton, a new hostel-inspired concept that was announced by the hotel company on Tuesday, is the latest micro-hotel brand hoping to court budget-minded global travelers with small but affordable accommodations, connected design concepts, and prime city real estate.

The first 100-bed Motto by Hilton will open in the centrally located Marylebone district of London in 2020, and additional properties are slated for development in global urban destinations that include Lima, Peru; Dublin, Ireland; Savannah, Georgia; San Diego; Boston; and Washington, D.C. The goal is to ultimately have properties throughout Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.

The Motto guest rooms will be 163 square feet each on average, with the option to connect the rooms in several different configurations, including setups designed for families (such as two connected rooms), larger groups traveling together (multiple rooms connected), and working groups with one room between them designated as a work space or a larger suite-style room.

Courtesy of Hilton A bedroom with a Murphy bed tucked into the wall.

Courtesy of Hilton A bedroom with a Murphy bed pulled down.

In developing Motto, Hilton found through its own research that while

globally , when it comes to the shared room experience, travelers who stay in hostels “in fact, do not like rooming with strangers.” Thus, Motto’s flexible room configurations are designed to allow budget travelers to either room solo or be connected with friends and family, while still maintaining some privacy.

To help maximize the small space, layouts will include features such as Murphy beds, lofted beds, and furniture that can be tucked away when not in use. Guests will also be given a sleep kit that might include eye masks, essential oils and vitamin bars, a white noise app, and blackout window shades to encourage quality Zzzs.