Here’s What You’ll Discover in South Carolina’s Lowcountry

A visit to the South Carolina Lowcountry is a true feast for the senses. The region’s breathtakingly beautiful landscapes—where sea islands converge with winding riverways and the maritime forests hum with birdsong—enchant the eyes and ears. The array of outdoor activities, on both land and water, delights and invigorates the body. Delving into the area’s fascinating culture and history engages the mind; indulging in the decadent local cuisine enlivens the appetite.

At Palmetto Bluff, a conservation community set in the heart of the Lowcountry, both residents and visitors are invited to savor this sensory banquet. Every day, community members can choose from programs, pursuits, and amenities that let them enjoy the best the region has to offer. Here are just a few of them.

Pristine and Protected Nature

Occupying a 20,000-acre parcel between Hilton Head Island and Savannah, Georgia, Palmetto Bluff sits at the confluence of the May, Cooper, and New rivers and encompasses 32 miles of river coastline. The property also features forests of palmetto and century-old live oak trees, as well as sweeping expanses of tidal marsh. This stunning ecosystem, home to hundreds of plant, bird, mammal, and marine species, stays pristine and protected thanks to the careful management of the dedicated Palmetto Bluff Conservancy. A Plethora of Outdoor Pursuits

The community’s beautiful landscapes serve as backdrop for dozens of outdoor activities and pastimes. Land lovers can play tennis or bocce at an elegant lawn and racquet club; head to sporting-clay stations at a 40-acre, forested Shooting Club; enjoy golf on a signature Jack Nicklaus 18-hole course whose fairways border rivers, ponds, and lakes; or go walking, biking, and horseback riding along the property’s miles of nature trails. Water enthusiasts can choose from salt- or freshwater fishing excursions; paddling adventures by kayak, canoe, or paddleboard; or sightseeing cruises on Palmetto Bluff’s own restored vintage motor yacht, Grace.

Wellness and Relaxation

You’ll find several wellness options here. Palmetto Bluff’s state-of-the-art fitness facilities and expansive saltwater pool let both residents and guests exercise in high Lowcountry style. The community’s lavish spa, meanwhile, pampers community members with an extensive menu of massage, body, and beauty treatments.

Sublime Lowcountry Cuisine

Encompassing two charming villages as well as an award-winning luxury hotel, Montage Palmetto Bluff, the community offers residents and guests a variety of opportunities for sampling uniquely delicious Lowcountry cuisine. These range from casual eateries serving hearty barbecued meats, fried chicken, pickles, and biscuits to sophisticated water-view dining rooms offering refined preparations of local seafood and sophisticated cocktails. Each year, the community also plays host to a wildly popular Lowcountry food-and-spirits festival, Music to Your Mouth. Cultural Events and Enrichment

A year-round lineup of community events, cultural exhibits, and Conservancy walks and talks keeps Palmetto Bluff residents and guests in touch with the distinctive historical traditions of the Lowcountry. These include multiple live-music concert series; hands-on workshops with studio artisans and craftspeople through a special Artists in Residence program; lectures on local wildlife and habitat by members of the Palmetto Bluff Conservancy; and exhibits of centuries-old historic artifacts curated by the community’s own dedicated archaeologist.

Come savor the delicious sights, sounds, adventures, and flavors of the Lowcountry! Book a room at the elegant Montage at Palmetto Bluff.