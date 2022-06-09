Grand Canyon National Park Is Hosting a Free Stargazing Celebration

Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona is an awe-inspiring 1,900 square miles of deep valleys, striking formations, and some of the oldest exposed rock on Earth. As magnificent as it is during the day, after the sun sets, the night sky adds a whole new element of magic to the park’s gorgeous landscapes.

In celebration of the spectacular views above the Grand Canyon at nighttime, each June, the park rangers host a “Star Party” in the national park during which they invite stargazing enthusiasts and casual observers to “view an assortment of planets, double stars, star clusters, nebulae and distant galaxies by night” in this designated International Dark Sky Park.

This year’s annual Star Party will take place from June 18 through 25. Events begin on both the North and South Rims at 8 p.m., but according to the National Park Service (NPS) , the best viewing is after 9 p.m.

“Skies will be starry and dark until the moon rises the first night. It rises progressively later throughout the week of the Star Party,” the NPS said on its website.