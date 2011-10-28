Get Back to the Farm

In “Maine’s Homegrown Revival,” Michael S. Sanders visited Maine’s Salt Water Farm. Here are some other places you can discover your inner agrarian.

Willows Inn and Nettles Farm Lummi Island, Washington

Blaine Wetzel worked with René Redzepi at the acclaimed Copenhagen restaurant Noma. At Willows, Wetzel prepares hyperlocal five-course dinners of dishes like lettuces with “dirt” (a mix of crushed hazelnut and malt) and pickled Hamersley Inlet oysters. The restaurant is in a sublime setting: a 1910 craftsman-style B&B in the San Juan Islands. Guests can go on foraging expeditions via kayak, or walk five minutes to Nettles Farm, the source of most of Wetzel’s produce. Doubles from $285; Farm work- shops $50. 2579 W. Shore Dr., (888) 294-2620, willows-inn.com

Ballymaloe Cookery School Shanagarry, Cork, Ireland

Ireland’s prominent celebrity chef Darina Allen opened her renowned cooking school 28 years ago in the middle of a 100-acre organic farm. Today she offers more than 30 courses, from half-day classes to five-day intensives ranging from “forgotten skills” like butter making to such classic techniques as pan grilling and preparing a perfect omelette. Students can opt to stay in self-catering cottages on the school grounds or up the road at the gorgeous Ballymaloe House hotel, run by Darina’s family. Rooms from $153. Classes from $160. Shanagarry, County Cork. 353/(0) 21-464-6785, cookingisfun.ie