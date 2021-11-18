French Bee Just Launched $189 Flights to Paris

Croissants with café au lait, French wine and cheese, museum hopping, and strolling endless Paris streets are (suddenly) calling our name.

share this article

French Bee, the low-cost carrier out of Paris’s Orly Airport whose momentum was temporarily slowed by the pandemic, is back with a new round of long-distance flights between France, the United States, and French Polynesia at discounted fares starting at $189 one-way. That introductory fare is for recently resumed service between San Francisco and Paris. Those flights also continue on to Tahiti; fares from San Francisco to Tahiti start at $329 one-way, and the flights operate three times a week. In addition, French Bee is launching a new route to and from Los Angeles next spring, with fares between Orly and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) starting at $279 one-way. Tickets for the new L.A. flights went on sale last week. Starting April 9, the carrier will operate four weekly nonstop flights on the route on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, increasing to six times a week in July. Flights are aboard an Airbus A350-900, a newer version of the state-of-the-art widebody plane. Courtesy of French Bee French Bee flies newer Airbus A350-900 aircraft between the U.S., France, and Tahiti. French Bee burst onto the transatlantic scene several years ago, quickly winning a following among budget-minded francophiles after starting service to San Francisco; the airline also flies from Paris to New York/New Jersey (Newark Liberty International Airport) with service on that route having relaunched over the summer.

Article continues below advertisement

The airline’s rock-bottom fares fall into its lowest-fare tier, which it calls “Basic” (or the equivalent of what many U.S. carriers refer to as “Basic Economy”). This fare tier comes with few frills—just one 26-pound carry-on is allowed, and no meals are included—which can be more of an issue on an ultra-long flight (the flight between L.A. and Paris is nearly 11 hours). But the airline also has a sizable “Premium” fare class with a more generous baggage allowance (two 50-pound checked bags) plus free drinks and two meals. On the new LAX flights, for example, fares on the upgraded Premium service start at $661 one-way. There’s also an in-between class, labeled “Smart,” which includes one 50-pound checked bag and one inflight meal. The Basic fare is really designed for people who are traveling extremely light because the fee for checking the first bag is $45 and for a second bag, $90. The Smart fare with one free checked bag and a meal included is likely the best in-between option. For price-conscious travelers, the return of the French upstart is welcome news, given recent concerns about rising international airfares, especially since one of the bigger low-cost players, Norwegian, exited the transatlantic market at the start of this year.

Article continues below advertisement