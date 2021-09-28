Europe Airfares Are at Historic Lows—but That Likely Won’t Last

New York to Paris for less than $200 one way. San Francisco to Zurich for under $400 roundtrip—during ski season, no less. As these deals from recent flight searches indicate, one of the few bright spots in transatlantic travel in the past 18 months has been a raft of airfare bargains even in traditional peak-season periods.

But with the U.S. planning to loosen entry restrictions for vaccinated visitors starting in November—and European nations having eased their own quarantine rules and other limits on American travelers—people on both sides of the pond will be chasing the same airline seats. And, some experts say, that means prices will inevitably rise.

“We expect that both airfare to and from Europe will increase,” as travelers grow more confident in traveling abroad, says Adit Damodaran, economist at travel booking app Hopper. Even so, he says, transatlantic fares are currently still at “historic lows,” averaging $570 roundtrip, the cheapest average in five years of data gathering, he adds.

And prices are even lower in some popular destinations. To Madrid, for example, air tickets were recently selling for $427 roundtrip from several U.S. gateways, down 33 percent from 2019 prices. At press time, fares from the United States to Lisbon, Barcelona, and Dublin could be found for well under $500 roundtrip for autumn travel. Hopper says searches for flights to and from Europe have already shot up 30 percent following the U.S. announcement.