France Bans Some Shorter Domestic Flights to Curb Emissions

Some of France’s domestic flights will cease operations this month due to a ban on short-haul routes where travelers could alternatively take a train in under 2.5 hours.

The ban aims to reduce carbon emissions caused by planes in France and is part of the country’s overall effort to reduce carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. The new policy marks the first time a country has enacted a law prohibiting flights for environmental reasons.

The new law (which was voted on in 2021) affects five routes:

Flights between Paris Orly and Bordeaux

Flights between Paris Orly and Lyon

Flights between Paris Orly and Nantes

Flights between Paris Orly and Rennes

Flights between Lyon and Marseille

There are some exceptions, however. Flights from Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport aren’t affected, according to reports. And flights from smaller French airports that connect to an international flight, such as Lyon to London with a layover in Paris, are not banned.

It’s hard to say how much this will affect France’s carbon emissions, but according to a report in the Guardian, “Because so much of the pollution from any given flight takes place during take-off and landing cycles, the emissions produced per kilometer for each passenger on a domestic route are 70 percent higher than long haul flights–and six times higher than if the same journey was made by rail.”