Founder’s Note: Go Mobile, Go to Mexico

First, AFAR just released an update to our iPhone app, and it’s a big step forward in our effort to make experiential travel better and easier. AFAR’s editors and local experts have curated some 45,000 travel highlights into guides for 200 destinations that we will release over the next few months. These guides will give you the best of each destination in an easy-to-navigate format on your phone.

In addition to offering these guides, the app allows you to search for experiences near you or across the globe and save your favorites to make your own travel plans. We’ve also made it possible to access your saved high- lights without a data connection. Finally, we’ve made it even easier to create your own highlights

to share with other experiential travelers.

The AFAR app came in handy on my recent trip to Mexico, which brings me to my second announcement: Our next international AFAR Experiences event will take place in Mexico City, October 17 to 21. We’re offering travelers a unique opportunity to get under the surface of this exciting place, discover its vibrant neighborhoods, meet fascinating locals, and savor Mexico’s delicious cuisine and rich culture.