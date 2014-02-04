Founder’s Note: Go Mobile, Go to Mexico

Feb 4, 2014
First, AFAR just released an update to our iPhone app, and it’s a big step forward in our effort to make experiential travel better and easier. AFAR’s editors and local experts have curated some 45,000 travel highlights into guides for 200 destinations that we will release over the next few months. These guides will give you the best of each destination in an easy-to-navigate format on your phone.
In addition to offering these guides, the app allows you to search for experiences near you or across the globe and save your favorites to make your own travel plans. We’ve also made it possible to access your saved high- lights without a data connection. Finally, we’ve made it even easier to create your own highlights
to share with other experiential travelers.
The AFAR app came in handy on my recent trip to Mexico, which brings me to my second announcement: Our next international AFAR Experiences event will take place in Mexico City, October 17 to 21. We’re offering travelers a unique opportunity to get under the surface of this exciting place, discover its vibrant neighborhoods, meet fascinating locals, and savor Mexico’s delicious cuisine and rich culture.
We will also be putting together itineraries to encourage attendees to explore other parts of the country before and after our event. On my recent trip, I spent a week biking in the countryside and relaxing on the beach in Sayulita and exploring the town of Tequila—and sampling its delightful namesake spirit. I can assure you there is plenty to discover in this great country.
Check out some of the high- lights of my trip on our app. (The app is free to download from the iTunes store.) I hope they will inspire you to join us in Mexico in October. For all the details and to register, visit afarexperiences.com.
Good Travels,
Greg Sullivan
Cofounder & CEO
Photo by Dani Vernon. This appeared in the March/April 2014 issue.
