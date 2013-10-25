Founder’s Note: Business Travel Goes Experiential

This summer, I was sitting at a café on the Amalfi Coast, talking with a waiter about what I do for a living. “Did you start a travel magazine just so you could travel the world for business?” he asked. I laughed. That would hardly be a reason to start a company. Besides, I traveled for business long before AFAR began. But business travel has certainly become much more experiential since my former careers in law and manufacturing took me around the world.

Prior to my Italy trip, I had been talking with Alfredo Gangotena, the chief marketing officer for MasterCard. A true citizen of the world, he has lived in nine different countries, speaks four languages, and travels often.

“Doing what the local people do when I’m on the road comes naturally,” he says. “To do anything else would seem silly.” One of Alfredo’s tricks when he visits a destination regularly is to book the same room at the same hotel. “I get to know the staff. Even though I am in a hotel, it is easier for me to experience a place like a local.”

Alfredo’s approach gives him a firsthand understanding of global trends. “It helps me think creatively about business challenges,” he says. “I come up with many ideas based on my travels.”