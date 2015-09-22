Travel InspirationCities We Love
By Adam H. Graham
  •  September 22, 2015

Fondazione Prada in Milan Is the Ultimate Eye Candy

On the gritty industrial outskirts of Milan, Miuccia Prada, Rem Koolhaas, and Wes Anderson have dreamed up the contemporary home of Fondazione Prada.

Fondazione Prada in Milan Is the Ultimate Eye Candy

Galleria Sud, a former laboratory, hosts temporary exhibitions at Fondazione Prada.

Photo by Luca Sofri/Il Post

Chances are your taxi driver won’t know where to go when you say, “Fondazione Prada, per favore.” He may Google it, then look at you confused. This high-concept complex is deeply hidden in Milano’s sun-bleached, industrial Largo Isarco neighborhood, which seems a more likely place for someone to dispose of a body than for a major fashion house to exhibit contemporary art.

When you pull up, the only confirmation that you’ve arrived is a white neon sign glowing above the ruins of what was once the Società Italiana Spiriti distillery. There’s no visible ticket office—just a vast, empty courtyard and a cluster of oddly shaped buildings. Outside of one, a staircase seems to lead nowhere. But that’s all part of why you come here: Exploring the compound is an absolutely disorienting—and intriguing—visual experience.

Damien Hirst’s "Lost Love" is part of the inaugural “Trittico” exhibit.

Damien Hirst’s “Lost Love” is part of the inaugural “Trittico” exhibit.

Courtesy of Fondazione Prada

The 205,000-square-foot center was the brainchild of husband-and-wife team Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli. Their Fondazione Prada had been mounting exhibitions for years, but they wanted Prada’s art collection to have a home of its own. They pictured something untraditional—an anti-museum of sorts. To pull it off, they collaborated with Dutch visionary Rem Koolhaas and film director Wes Anderson. Koolhaas led a team of architects at his firm, OMA, to revamp the site, adding oddball elements, and Anderson created Bar Luce, a café full of vintage details.

The factory-turned-gallery, covered in 24-karat gold leaf by Rem Koolhaas.

The factory-turned-gallery, covered in 24-karat gold leaf by Rem Koolhaas.

Courtesy of Luca Sofri/Il Post

You can immediately see the Koolhaas touch in the four-story “Haunted House”: It’s the building in the courtyard, the one plated in 24-karat gold. The space contains works ranging from the absurd (a room of clothing on hangers conceived by Louise Bourgeois) to the more absurd (Robert Gober’s crib holding a giant stick of butter). Next to the gold building sits the Cinema, which screens projects by such directors as Steve McQueen and is clad in so many mirrors that it nearly dissolves into the sky. The rest of the art is shown in a trio of old distillery tanks. Koolhaas’s team hollowed out the concrete cylinders, and each now displays pieces from the collection, some of which go back seven centuries.

The 1950s-style Milanese café, designed to the last detail by Wes Anderson.

The 1950s-style Milanese café, designed to the last detail by Wes Anderson.

Photo by J.J. Martin

All visits to the Fondazione wind up at Anderson’s Bar Luce, the café on the outer edge of the property. (Look for the giant neon sign that reads simply BAR.) With terrazzo floors and 1950s turquoise and pink Naugahyde chairs, the space looks like one of Anderson’s whimsical sets. But nothing is just for show. The bespectacled bartenders, who could be extras from The Grand Budapest Hotel, will serve you glasses of spumante, and the retro pinball machines operate when fed coins. It’s yet another fully realized world in the Prada universe where you can lose yourself.

>>Next: This Milan-Based Duo Just Might Change the Way You Look at Hotels

Adam H. Graham
Adam H. Graham is an American journalist and travel writer based in Zürich. He has written for a variety of publications, including the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, National Geographic Traveler, Condé Nast Traveler, Travel & Leisure, BBC and more. Assignments have taken him to over 100 countries to report on travel, sustainability, food, architecture, design, and nature.
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A bartender in a white suit and black tie behind a stylish golden bar with five stools and palm fronds on either side
Bars + Nightlife
16 Hotel Bars We Keep Returning To
July 03, 2024 11:05 AM
 · 
Ann Shields
Aerial Photos of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise Aboard Chicago’s First Lady, Summer 2018, Photographer: Barry Butler
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago
July 03, 2024 09:50 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
exterior image of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Family Travel
Take the Family on a Civil Rights History Road Trip
July 03, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Tour guide giving a talk to a few tourists outside the Freedom House Museum in Alexandria Virginia. The museum is a federalist-style yellow-brick building and the street has other brick row houses on it. It's now a museum and National Historic Landmark.
History + Culture
A Lesser-Known Black History Museum Is Getting a Facelift and Deserved Attention
July 02, 2024 10:58 AM
 · 
Tykesha Spivey Burton

See More