5 Excellent Switzerland Hotels for Unwinding in Style

Switzerland’s astounding natural beauty and slower pace draw travelers from around the world—as do many Swiss hotels that define comfort with style. A dream destination for the young and the young at heart alike, the country offers well-appointed accommodations in a place that’s sure to appeal to just about everyone. Active adventurers will find a wealth of skiing and hiking trails while city lovers can enjoy top-tier shopping and delicious dining opportunities. And with some of the most stunning hotels in the world, from architectural gems to stellar spas with exemplary service and hospitality, these properties are worth the trip alone.

A historic hideaway in St. Moritz

Suvretta House Courtesy of Suvretta House

Alpine adventurers adore St. Moritz, a sunny and snowy sports paradise in the Eastern Alps. You can sail the lake during summer, summit the Piz Nair, or speed down Olympic slopes in winter, and find a home at the Suvretta House, a century-old, grande dame resort in a natural park on the quiet outskirts of town. Rising out of the Engadine Mountain Valley landscape, its Belle Époque exterior, replete with turrets, creates the illusion of stepping into a fairy tale. With its own ski lift and training slope, you can strap on skis right outside the hotel, and a large indoor pool and 18,300-square-foot spa area make staying inside just as tempting. End your day at one of four restaurants, including the Grand Restaurant, where you can dine on French fare that French restaurant guide Gault&Millau awards 15 points (out of 20).

Lakeside Luxury in Geneva

The Woodward Geneva on Lake Geneva Courtesy of The Woodward Geneva

Blessed with views of Mont Blanc and the tranquil turquoise waters of Lake Geneva, The Woodward, Geneva is an architectural masterpiece. The post-Haussmann style lends a Parisian air to the lakeshore villa, whose 26 exclusive suites designed by internationally renowned architect Pierre-Yves Rochon afford guests plenty of room and quiet discretion. With gourmet restaurants and a Guerlain spa, the magnificent hotel is a destination unto itself but those who do venture out will find a delightful city for strolling and shopping.

Vals’ spectacular spa

One of 7132 Hotel’s pools with mountains in the background in Vals, Switzerland Schweiz Tourismus/Lorenz Richard

Visiting the quiet village of Vals in the Grisons Alps, which likes to tout its 1,000 residents, 1,000 hotel beds, and 1,000 sheep, can feel like escaping into an isolated oasis of tranquility. Known for its thermal springs, the millennia-old Vals doesn’t seem like it should be the home of futurism, but its impressive 7132 Hotel offers a new vision for leisure that draws on its natural surroundings to create an unparalleled experience. Recently redesigned by four of the most renowned architects of our time—Peter Zumthor, Tadao Ando, Kengo Kuma, and Thom Mayne—the 7132 complements the village’s hot springs with a series of five-star suites, a magnificent spa, and two-star Michelin dining.

Total wellness in Gstaad

Glamorous Gstaad makes an incredible backdrop for the Ermitage Wellness & Spa Hotel, whose geranium-lined balconies bring a distinctly Swiss aesthetic to life. With panoramic views of the Alpine scenery, the hotel in nearby Schönried offers a quiet, park-like place for contemplation while taking in the mountain air. Gstaad hosts events all year round that might draw you in, and there’s a wealth of wellness at the Ermitage that can keep your attention all day. Light menus and a women-only spa complement the warm swimming pools and saunas to bring you ultimate peacefulness. Or explore the area by bike and return to the haven for relaxation.

A landmark near Lake Lucerne

Mandarin Oriental Palace, Lucerne Switzerland Tourism/André Meier

Best known for its classical music festival, the central Swiss city of Lucerne is home to a young and rather international population that keeps it lively even in winter. A quiet retreat close to the old town and right on the shores of Lake Lucerne, the newly renovated Mandarin Oriental Palace, Lucerne lies close enough to the heart of the city that you can walk to its sights but is distant enough to offer Alpine views and remain relaxing. Drawing on its Belle Époque aesthetic, the hotel has embraced its original décor and expanded its wellness area into an elegant oasis.