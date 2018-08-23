Fetch Your Bags, It’s Time to Visit a Dog Museum

Aug 23, 2018
This sleeping Jack Russell terrier puppy is basically a work of art.
Throw yourself a bone and head to one of these canine-centric museums.
Last year was a good one for dog museums. Two new spaces devoted to humankind’s best friend opened in Germany and the United States, celebrating dachshunds, poodles, golden retrievers, and the whole gamut.
These spots joined several other dog-inspired exhibitions worth sniffing out around the world. From Japan to Switzerland, here are six museums devoted to dogs that are the perfect places for canine-lovers to ogle over our furry, four-legged friends.
North Adams, Massachusetts
Located in a former 19th-century saloon, this Berkshires museum features a private collection of more than 180 pieces of dog-inspired art, including paintings, drawings, sculptures, photographs, and pet accessories. (Among the most notable works are images by William Wegman, the Massachusetts-born photographer best known for his acclaimed dog portraits, and sculptures by Mary Engel, the artist renowned for her “found object assemblage” animal sculptures.) Museum of Dog (or M.O.D.) opened in January 2018 just blocks from one of the country’s largest contemporary art museums, MASS MoCA. Dog-friendly tours can be arranged—and as one might expect, the fluffballs get in for free. (Adults $5, children $1)
Dackelmuseum
Akita Dog Museum
New York City
On September 30, 2018, the AKC Museum of the Dog closed its 14,000-square-foot facility after 30 years in St. Louis, Missouri, to move to a new location in Midtown Manhattan, just steps away from Grand Central Station. The museum devoted to dogs houses one of the largest collections of canine-related fine art in the world. When it opens its doors to the public on February 8, visitors will be able to peruse the museum’s two stories filled with dog sculptures, prints, and paintings by famous artists such as Sir Edwin Landseer and Maud Earl, plus an archival library showcasing breed-specific books and other dog-related publications. (Adults $15, children $5)
This article originally appeared online in August 2018; it was updated on January 15, 2019, to include current information.
