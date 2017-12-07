Exploring Asia’s Surprising New Capital of Cool

“My place of creative inspiration in Kuala Lumpur is Kampung Baru , an old Malay settlement in the center of the city. Kampung means ‘village’ or ‘rural.’ I was a kampung boy myself; I grew up in a small town north of Penang. We did all the things small boys do—catch fish, climb trees, and play good-guys-bad-guys, just like in the cowboy movies. I moved to Kuala Lumpur in the early ’80s to further my studies, and after I graduated, I rented a room in Kampung Baru. It was very cheap, and its traditional Malay shop houses, small alleys, and coconut trees reminded me of my village. Even though modernization has started to dilute the place, Kampung Baru offers a slice of life that still brings back a lot of my childhood memories. That’s why I do photography here. I want to shoot the classic side of Kuala Lumpur—before it’s gone.

What makes a city inspiring? For photographer Che' Ahmad Azhar Bin Che' Fadzil, it’s the richness of life on the streets. He has spent years documenting everyday people in the neighborhoods of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. As you can see in the photographs that accompany this story, he has an eye for moments of unadorned humanity. We asked him, along with several other members of the city’s creative class, to share the places that stimulate their senses, spark their imaginations, and offer them room to think.

Azizan: Lake Gardens is surrounded by interesting historical buildings. The hills that overlook it are also quite green, almost jungle-like, which is rare for an area so close to the central business district.

Askandar: The pace of Kuala Lumpur is very fast. The work culture is very intense. The park provides a respite for us, a thinking space. I go there at least three times a week to recharge. My favorite way to enter it is from the back road at the top. It’s a green, undulating route that passes by some beautiful Moorish architecture. It goes past our National Mosque, which is a modernist icon for the city, and past the new Islamic Arts Museum Malaysia, which was built in the Ottoman style. Meander up the hill and you’re surrounded by mature greenery. When you get down to the park itself, it’s really lush, there are lake trails, and much of the land is beautifully landscaped. The sense of arrival is really quite special.

Owner of Snackfood, a concept shop“The core of my creative inspiration comes from a trio of neighborhoods with colorful old housing, eccentric vintage signage, and mom-and-pop shops. When I started my shop in 2009, I took a sabbatical from my corporate job in brand consulting, and these were the three areas where I would walk around. I was scouting old Kuala Lumpur for ideas, but I also enjoyed just seeing how locals lived in their homes and how they ran their businesses. It helped me conceptualize my store: Snackfood is a representation of how people live in Kuala Lumpur. Our tagline is ‘collector of happy things,’ and I tend to go for small items that remind us of childhood. Decorative yet functional.“One of my favorite neighborhoods is Lucky Garden. It’s very homey, almost kitschy. It’s in the old part of Bangsar [southwest of the city center], and there’s a lively market with fresh meat and vegetables. You still see grandmas bringing in carriages to buy fruit. Pudu is another old neighborhood full of character. In the 1960s, there were clans of Chinese gangsters here. There’s no gangsterism now, but you can still feel the rowdiness and see some of the old men, tattooed, smoking, and drinking coffee, surrounded by their friends.https://www.afar.com/travel-tips/kuala-lumpur-3a5425e8-f02f-4834-bc8e-135724d3bb07 The architecture is really nice, too: old-school townhouses with lots of plants. If you walk down Pasar Road, you’ll see a stretch of traders selling electrical wiring, clothing, and fish. Yung Kee, one of the best beef noodle spots in the city, is in Pudu. You can order Wagyu for $25 or get a bowl of delicate beef intestines for $2; that’s how democratic our food stalls are.“I also like the inner part of Chinatown. If you meander into the back lanes and alleyways off Petaling Street, you see old people lounging around. There are barbershops and pop-up food vendors and even a few modern speakeasies, including PS150, the Berlin KL, and the Attic.“None of these neighborhoods are ‘to do’ neighborhoods; they’re places to wander without intention, to see how life was and how life is.”