Experience the Spectacular Arctic Region on a Luxury Cruise

Of the many ways to travel to the far reaches of the planet, perhaps none are quite as epic as setting out with Ponant. On a trip to the Arctic, the world’s leading cruise line for luxury yacht expeditions delivers the wild and authentic experience travelers to this remote part of the world are after, from seeing wildlife like blue whales and seabirds to icy, otherworldly landscapes. It also provides luxurious, first-rate travel on board and through its many excursions. After all, an Arctic cruise encourages its passengers to embrace far-reaching experiences outside the warm, gentle glow of the ship. On the Le Commandant Charcot expedition cruise, you’ll experience one-of-a-kind cruising that focuses on immersive cultural experiences.

Enjoy the rugged landscapes—and life on board

Le Commandant Charcot embarks on a Ponant expedition cruise through the Arctic. Courtesy of Ponant

Arctic travel’s reputation precedes it. Venturing to this part of the Earth is unlike cruising anywhere else—in this far-flung destination, you’ll see icebergs, polar bears, and humpback whales and experience the midnight sun. Imagine traveling along Greenland’s Blosseville Coast, where few have traveled before. The water is bone-chilling, and special gear (including complimentary boot rentals and parkas that guests get to take home with them) will be necessary for many of the excursions and activities. It’s an exhilarating way to see this pristine piece of nature.

Le Commandant Charcot, which holds up to 245 passengers and nearly as many crew members (215 in total), is the world’s first and only luxury icebreaker. For travelers venturing to this still largely unknown land, this translates into access earlier in the season, when other ships can’t yet make the journey because of solid, thick ice.

Powered by liquefied natural gas, Le Commandant Charcot is doing its part to be a responsible member of the cruising industry. Travelers who prefer eco-friendly options can rest assured that an expedition adventure with Ponant minimizes its impact on the delicate polar region. Prioritizing the polar ecosystems and the coastal sea ice of the Arctic region, Le Commandant Charcot is all about responsible—and authentic—exploration, all without sacrificing luxury on board the ship.

Ponant provides essential polar hiking gear for the ultimate cold-weather hike. Courtesy of Ponant

Each of the 123 staterooms and suites features a private terrace or balcony, perfect for starting the day with fresh Arctic air—unless you’d rather linger awhile longer in the cozy king-size bed. After a hot shower (featuring Diptyque products), a Nespresso, and maybe some room service (available 24/7), you’ll be primed to explore the area with Le Commandant Charcot’s skilled guides.

Get to know the Inuit and go ice fishing, dog sledding, and more

One of the highlights of an expedition cruise on board Le Commandant Charcot is meeting—and getting to know—the Inuit people of the region and their warm hospitality, way of life, and culture. With the aid of Ponant staff members, you’ll get a chance to take part in Inuit traditions like dog sledding. Plus, interacting with Inuit locals will give you a sense of the daily lives of the people living in Greenland for the last 700 years. Considered the Arctic’s Indigenous people, the Inuit are an integral part of any visit to the region, and Ponant’s Greenland journeys pay homage to their traditions and customs.

Alaskan malamutes, Siberian huskies, Greenland dogs, and Samoyeds are vital to life in the Far North. These breeds, descended from wolves, are true pack animals dedicated to getting the job done. Dogs help the Inuit people get around, carry equipment, and lead exploration of the region. Ponant’s commitment to working closely with these local groups means Ponant passengers get a taste of what it’s like to live and work in the Arctic.

Inuit dog sledding, an ancient tradition Courtesy of Ponant

Participating in Inuit daily life is just one of Le Commandant Charcot’s unforgettable excursions. For true exhilaration, take a polar plunge. Said to carry many benefits, including increased circulation and energy and enhanced mood, cold-water plunging in the Arctic is the kind of transformative moment you can’t get at a gym. This experience—along with seeing polar bears in their natural environment, humpback whales swimming and rising out of the water, and perhaps some seals, too—is all part of the ultimate Arctic adventure when you cruise with Ponant.

You could also embark on an exclusive two-day, one-night Nordic polar trek across the snowy Northern region with skilled guides and all equipment included. (Pro tip: Spaces are limited for this supplementary activity.) Alongside local Greenlandic guides and your small group, you’ll ski over the ice floe to a base camp to stay overnight in the vast wilderness of Greenland. The experience invites true contemplation, surrounded by sparkling white snow and a deep, dark sky above. You can even do a shift with the local guides on watch for the nanuk (polar bear) to immerse yourself more deeply in the landscape.

Every passenger, however, can strap on some snowshoes and traverse the snowy landscape. Hiking the winter wonderland is also easy, thanks to essential gear supplied by Ponant, including boots, hiking sticks—and a cozy, warm parka that’s yours to keep.

Or learn to ice fish. Naturalist guides demonstrate how to cut a hole in the ice floe or also frozen lake so you can try to catch fish following the old, ancestral way. Kayaking opportunities are available as well, and Ponant provides interested passengers with slippers, neoprene dry suits with markers, gloves, waterproof bags, and life jackets.

After outdoor time, you can return to the comfort of the Le Commandant Charcot, where a visit to the spa is in order. Book a massage to reward hard-working muscles or simply visit the sauna and luxuriate in the warm enclave before heading to dinner at Nuna, the ship’s fine dining restaurant, part of a collaboration with chef Alain Ducasse, like all Ponant cuisine. Save room for dessert—the homemade French delights such as “sails” of chocolate and praline are irresistible and the kind of exceptional touches that set an Arctic cruise with Ponant apart.