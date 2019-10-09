With New Nonstop Flights, Palm Springs Is More Accessible Than Ever

Good news for travelers already tiring of darker days and fall foliage: In the coming weeks, more flights are taking off for Palm Springs, meaning it will soon be easier than ever to trade dipping temperatures for the desert.

Specifically, there will be new, nonstop flights from cities like Atlanta, Denver, and Portland, Oregon, to Palm Springs, which serves as a jumping-off point for other cities in the Greater Palm Springs area, including Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indian Wells, La Quinta, Indio, and Coachella.

A look at some of the routes we’re most excited about:

Oct. 3, 2019 – American Airlines returns with daily service from Chicago O’Hare

Oct. 9, 2019 – JetBlue returns with service four times weekly from New York–JFK

Nov. 5, 2019 – Alaska Airlines launches nonstop daily flights from Paine Field in Everett, Washington

Nov. 14, 2019 – Frontier Airlines returns with two to three times weekly service from Denver International Airport

Dec. 21, 2019 – Delta adds daily flights from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Jan. 6, 2020 – Delta adds a second flight from Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport

Jan. 7, 2020 – Alaska Airlines adds a third flight from Portland International Airport

Palm Springs is also a destination in and of itself. Orient yourself at the city’s famous visitor center: Built in 1965 as a gas station, it’s both an architectural masterpiece and valuable source of information. Make time, too, for a visit to the Architecture and Design Center (part of the Palm Springs Art Museum), and take a trip on the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway—the world’s “longest rotating tram car”—to get a bird’s-eye view of the Coachella Valley from San Jacinto Peak. Joshua Tree, where two deserts meet, is just 45 minutes by car.