8 Ways to Experience the Ultimate Wellness Escape

Do you ever relate to the cliché that you need a vacation from your vacation? You’re not alone. In 2023, more travelers than ever before are slowing down to consider the benefits of self-care and prioritize wellness. As the line continues to blur between destination spas and resorts, properties around the world are offering new amenities to nourish body, mind, and soul.

At The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, guests receive personalized treatments based on a scientific analysis of their skin type and lifestyle, while The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch boasts local, natural ingredients like herbs, plants, and minerals. Filled with stylish spas, holistic menus, and tranquil nature retreats, these resorts provide some of the top luxury getaways for travelers who seek a rejuvenating trip.

Explore a lakeside retreat at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee

Trade the noise and hustle of Atlanta for a tranquil getaway at The Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, Lake Oconee, located in picturesque Central Georgia. After a morning of fishing, boating, or golfing on the resort’s five championship courses, unplug at the 30,000-square-foot spa, which celebrates the healing elements of water. Treat yourself to a Marine Hydrating Facial or Stress Relief Massage before unwinding in the spa’s facilities, including saunas, steam rooms, cold plunge pools, and an indoor pool. Cap off your day with champagne and endless lake views at the outdoor Infinity Pool.

Learn why Arizona has become a wellness hotspot

Home to a host of exclusive resorts and ideal weather, Arizona has become a celebrated destination for travelers looking to recharge. One of its top properties is The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain, a Forbes Five-Star Hotel and Spa near Tucson that highlights treatments with a holistic, natural approach. There, a poultice of indigo, long favored by Native American shamans, eases aches and pains, while desert flora extracts quench dry skin.

In Scottsdale, the award-winning JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa offers the Adobe Clay Detox Wrap, an exfoliating and nourishing recipe that includes warmed juniper and sage oils. At The Phoenician, a Luxury Collection Resort, Scottsdale, it’s recommended that every visit to the property’s Forbes Five Star spa begin with a hot-and-cold contrast hydrotherapy ritual to prepare for a rejuvenating treatment, followed by a healthy lunch at the exclusive rooftop pool overlooking the serene Camelback Mountains.

Feed body and soul at W South Beach

W South Beach Courtesy of W Hotels

Fresh from a $30 million guest room renovation, Miami’s new W South Beach has transformed into a private sanctuary with light-filled rooms, spa-like bathrooms, and white-sand beaches. In addition to spa and pool time, guests can work toward a stronger body and calmer mind with W South Beach’s wellness partner, Ahana Yoga, during gentle group classes that incorporate guided meditation. Afterward, fuel up with the hotel’s curated vegan menu and cold-pressed juices.

Reconnect with nature at The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch

Inspired by the great, historic lodges of the American West, The Ritz-Carlton, Bachelor Gulch in Vail Valley, Colorado embraces the serenity and natural beauty of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and White River National Forest. Embark on endless outdoor adventures year-round from skiing and whitewater rafting to fly fishing and golfing at two 18-hole championship courses. The 21,000-square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa incorporates local herbs, plants, and minerals such as activated charcoal into many of its signature treatments. Don’t miss the spa’s stone-lined, underground grotto—it’s the ideal way to relax after a day of exploring.

Enjoy modern wellness at The West Hollywood EDITION

The West Hollywood Edition Courtesy of EDITION Hotels

Awarded a Five-star rating by the Forbes Travel Guide, the oasis-like Spa at The West Hollywood EDITION is known for its technology-forward treatments at the nexus of wellness and proven healing techniques. Signature options include the CBD + Sticks and Stones Massage and The Glow JetPeel Facial, which uses LED light therapy and transdermal infusion to lift and firm skin. A philosophy of well-being weaves throughout the entire property in the hotel’s modern gym, rooftop pool, soothing color palettes of the spacious guest rooms, and plant-forward menu at Michelin-starred chef John Fraser’s Ardor.

Get the perfect night’s rest at The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.

Designed as a retreat from the capital, The Ritz-Carlton Georgetown, Washington, D.C.’s Wellness Rooms create a welcoming space for leisure, relaxation, fitness—and of course—sleep. Located on the spa level, each room provides thoughtful amenities, including an air purifier, aromatherapy bath salts, yoga mat, and Sleep + Sound Machine. Enjoy easy access to the fully reimagined spa, now open after a $1.5 million renovation, featuring five treatment rooms, lounges, saunas, steam rooms, and a new menu with an exclusive ESPA product line available in the onsite spa boutique.

Discover your own urban oasis at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto

The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton

Tucked away in the center of downtown, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto boasts the city’s ultimate retreat at its 23,000-square-foot spa, complete with an aroma-infused vitality pool and Champagne Nail Bar. A revolutionary whole body wellness center, the spa’s myBlend services use advanced technology to provide detailed skin analysis—taking everything into account from current lifestyle to skin type—and create a unique product and treatment plan that meets guests’ specific needs. The results are a unique blend of essential formulas rich in peptide complexes and specific boosters that leave you completely regenerated.

Uncover an ocean hideaway at JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

Complete with a lounge, steam room, sauna, and a retail boutique, the newly opened Spa by JW at JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa provides an idyllic getaway overlooking Clearwater Beach’s pristine waters and powdery sand. Book a Seaweed Aromabath & Massage, featuring hand-harvested, Atlantic seaweed, to remove unwanted toxins and alleviate aches and pains, or the Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial to plump and nourish skin. Afterward, swim in the hotel’s scenic pool on the 11th floor or take a refreshing dip in the ocean.